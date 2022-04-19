Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Cleveland Documenters Guru Lila Mills Tapped to Lead New Cleveland Newsroom from American Journalism Project

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 10:08 am

click to enlarge Lila Mills, named the EIC of new Cleveland newsroom. - JANET CENTURY PHOTOGRPAPHY
Janet Century Photogrpaphy
Lila Mills, named the EIC of new Cleveland newsroom.

Lila Mills, currently the associate director of Neighborhood Connections, has been tapped as Editor in Chief of a new newsroom in Cleveland funded by the American Journalism Project and the Cleveland Foundation. Mills was hired after an extensive five-month search, according to a Tuesday morning press release, and will oversee editorial operations at the hotly anticipated digital outlet that aspires to become one of the largest and most trusted news sources in Cleveland.

Mills was an integral part of the creation of Cleveland Documenters, the corps of community members who live Tweet public meetings in an effort to shine a spotlight on local government agencies and increase civic literacy throughout the community. According to the Tuesday announcement, Cleveland Documenters will be folded into the new newsroom, which has already secured upwards of $6 million in private funding and plans to hire close to 20 editorial staffers. The Documenters will work with a team of editors and beat reporters in a collaborative reporting model.

“I am so honored by this opportunity to build a newsroom focused on equity and trained in community-building practices,” Mills said, in a prepared statement. “Our reporting will tell the stories residents care most about, hold decision-makers accountable, and be a primary source of verified information people need for their daily lives, in ways that are accessible to all. Above all else, we will never stop working to build trust with Greater Cleveland communities.”

Mills was previously a reporter at the Plain Dealer,  an advisor at the Cuyahoga Community College student newspaper, and the editor of Greater University Circle Neighborhood Voice, a community newspaper also launched by the Cleveland Foundation. 

“Lila is the visionary, service-driven leader Greater Cleveland needs to produce a new kind of independent, high-quality local journalism," said Michael Ouimette, a senior VP at the American Journalism Project and a member of the hiring committee. "The coalition and board are immensely grateful for the work of the search committee and residents who gave their valuable time and input into this process."

The hiring at the newsroom  will continue apace, according to the announcement. Now that the EIC has been secured, next up is the CEO, (what historically might have been called a "Publisher"), to lead the publication's business operations. Dual managing editors will also be brought on board, one to focus on news, including hiring the reporting team and overseeing coverage; and the other to focus on community, including managing engagement efforts and ensuring that the publication's coverage centers community needs.

Those roles and others will be posted on the website of the Ohio Local News Initiative, the Cleveland newsroom's statewide umbrella organization.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Trending

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

By Sam Allard

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

Ohio Reports Outbreak of Kids Turning Gay Due to Disney

By Pete Kotz

Ohio Reports Outbreak of Kids Turning Gay Due to Disney

Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine Now Also Has COVID-19 Like Mike

By Allison Babka

Fran DeWine makes chicken wings ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl LVI game in February 2022.

Guns, Abortion, China: The Evolution of Tim Ryan

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Mon., Mar. 28, 2022; Wilberforce, Ohio, USA; U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) delivers his closing statement during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate at Central State University.

Also in News & Views

New Afterschool Program Dollars Available for Ohio Families

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

An estimated 814,000 Ohio kids would be enrolled in an after school program if these activities were available to them.

Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine Now Also Has COVID-19 Like Mike

By Allison Babka

Fran DeWine makes chicken wings ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl LVI game in February 2022.

Guns, Abortion, China: The Evolution of Tim Ryan

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Mon., Mar. 28, 2022; Wilberforce, Ohio, USA; U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) delivers his closing statement during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate at Central State University.

Ohio Supreme Court Rejects GOP Legislative Maps for a Fourth Time

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Attorney Phillip Strach speaks before the Ohio Supreme Court in December, arguing for the constitutionality of legislative district maps. The court heard arguments on three cases asking it to reject the maps approved in September.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us