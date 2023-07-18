Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Cleveland Drivers Really Are Among the Worst in the U.S., Study Finds

Cleveland had 20 vehicular fatalities for every 100,000 residents in 2021

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 10:58 am

A typical scene around Northeast Ohio - @LakewoodFire
A typical scene around Northeast Ohio
Here's official confirmation of something we've all long known to be true: Cleveland drivers are basically the worst. In fact, we're among the six worst in the entire U.S.

That's according to a new study by ConsumerAffairs, which analyzed a host of statistics that demonstrate bad driving, including the number of fatal crashes per 100,000 people, the number of fatalities caused by bad driving, the number of fatalities linked to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents. Yep, all things we'd associate with Cleveland drivers!

Cleveland ranked only behind Memphis, Tennessee (No. 1); Baton Rouge, Louisiana (No. 2); Albuquerque, New Mexico (No. 3); Macon, Georgia (No. 4) and St. Louis (No. 5). Right after us: Detroit, Michigan; the California cities of Victorville and Hespernia; and Rockford, Illinois.

In Cleveland, the study found that one-third of all fatal crashes here are related to speeding. St. Louis also notched a high percentage of fatal crashes involving drivers with a positive blood alcohol content — 32.39 percent, the highest of all the cities in the top five.

Read the details and weep:

  • Fatal crashes caused by bad driving per 100K population: 12.0
  • Total fatal crashes per 100K population: 19.8
  • Fatalities due to positive BAC per 100K population: 7.3
  • Fatal accidents linked to speeding per 100K population: 8.2

It's really about a state of mind — and ours is deadly.

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
