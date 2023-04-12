Cleveland Taco Week is ongoing through Sunday, April 16th!

Cleveland Offering $100 Rebates to Cuyahoga County Residents Who Switch to Electric Lawn Mowers

About 160 took advantage last year when Cleveland offered the same incentive

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 6:49 am

Cleveland Offering $100 Rebates to Cuyahoga County Residents Who Switch to Electric Lawn Mowers
Kevin Doncaster/FlickrCC

Cuyahoga County residents and businesses looking to get a new lawn mower, now is the time.

While supplies last (about 500), the City of Cleveland’s Air Quality Division is giving out $100 rebate gift cards to those who recently bought or buy new, battery-operated electric lawn mowers to replace gasoline-powered versions.

Electric mowers, which can run $300 to $700, are quieter and lighter than their gasoline-powered counterparts and more cost-efficient over time because of maintenance and fuel costs.

In order to be eligible for the rebate program, participants must register and receive confirmation from the Cleveland Division of Air Quality. Additionally, residents must live in and businesses must be located in Cuyahoga County and each household or business is only eligible for one gift card.

In Cuyahoga County, in order for a battery-operated mower to qualify for the program it has to have been purchased on or after April 25, 2022.

The rebate cards are only available while supplies last, on a first-come, first -served basis. To learn more, interested parties can visit the Cleveland Department of Public Health’s website here or call (216) 420-8049.

The city offered the same program last year and only 162 received rebates.

For those in Medina, Summit, Portage, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren or Lucas county, the City of Toledo, Akron Air Quality Management District and Southwest Ohio Air Quality Management District are all running similar programs.

