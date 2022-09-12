Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Cleveland State University is Top Ohio College in U.S. News & World Report Social Mobility Rankings

CWRU top Ohio university overall, but CSU gets high marks for helping low income students succeed

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 2:03 pm

click to enlarge CSU Student Center, on Euclid Avenue, Rhodes Tower in background.
CSU Student Center, on Euclid Avenue, Rhodes Tower in background.

Though it failed to crack the nation's top 300 colleges in the U.S. News and World Report's annual rankings, Cleveland State University did distinguish itself in an important category: It is the top-ranked university in the state of Ohio for social mobility, meaning that it does more than any other college in the state to help students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds graduate and start careers.

CSU earned the top spot among public Ohio colleges last year in the same category, but this year bested all other public and private institutions. 

In a press release highlighting the achievement, CSU  said that it continues to be a national leader in providing tailored programs and coaching to those most in need.

“While it’s always gratifying to be recognized in these rankings for providing a high-quality, affordable and accessible education, what is truly meaningful is the impact we’re making on the lives of our students,” said CSU President Laura Bloomberg, in the release. “A CSU education can be life changing for our graduates and their families lifting them up economically and socially. That’s our mission as an urban, public university."

CSU was founded in 1964 and these days has a total enrollment of roughly 16,000 (~10,600 undergraduate). In-state tuition and fees are only $12,000, far below the sky-high tuitions of private universities, and 76% of full-time undergraduates receive some form of need-based financial aid. According to the rankings, the average need-based award at CSU is $8,542.

Another Northeast Ohio institution, Case Western Reserve University, remains the state's top overall college. Case slotted in at #44 in the annual rankings, which focus on academic quality and emphasizes outcomes like graduation rates, graduate indebtedness and social mobility. Princeton University, in Princeton, New Jersey, was once again the nation's top-ranked university. Princeton made headlines in recent weeks for offering free rides to any student whose family makes less than $100,000 per year. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Trending

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

By Sam Allard

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

"Browns Polka" is a Thing That Exists

By Sam Allard

Cleveland-Style Polka icons Johnny Pecon and Frankie Yankovic, in 1949.

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

By Scene Staff

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

Last Year, 127 Microwaves Hid $2.4 Million in Drug Money. Last Weekend, They Were Given Out for Free to Needy Clevelanders

By Dr. Corey Meador

Last Year, 127 Microwaves Hid $2.4 Million in Drug Money. Last Weekend, They Were Given Out for Free to Needy Clevelanders

Also in News & Views

Ohio START Program Shows Success in Reuniting Families Who've Dealt With Substance Abuse

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Research suggests that with intensive support, parents can overcome addiction and be reunited with their children as part of their recovery.

A Crackdown Didn’t Stop This Payday Lender From Cashing In On Poor Ohioans

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

An Ohio Monkeypox Vaccine Locator Guide

By H.L. Comeriato, The Buckeye Flame

An Ohio Monkeypox Vaccine Locator Guide

What You Need to Know About the New Omicron Booster Shots

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Both Moderna and Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech created boosters that contain instructions for making the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants’ spike protein as well as the original virus’ spike protein.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us