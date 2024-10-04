Cleveland's First AI Security Camera Went Live on Public Square This Week

It'll be on the lookout for "trouble," including loitering and trespassing

By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 9:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland just got its first AI security camera. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Cleveland just got its first AI security camera.
Downtown Cleveland, Inc., which in August took over management of Public Square from the Group Plan Commission, has continued its efforts to make the plaza safer with the installation this week of an AI-powered security camera on the southwest corner of the square. (Cleveland police also now have a dedicated, two-man cruiser stationed there.)

The new camera, made by Robotic Assistance Devices, is "equipped with advanced features and smart capabilities that not only detect loitering and trespassing after hours but also engage the public with positive, eye-catching messages on its vivid dual LED displays," DCI said in a release.

That topic has been in the news recently as new signage was erected reminding Clevelanders that the area is off-limits from midnight to 5 a.m. (Not very "public of Public Square.)

However, should it detect loitering or trespassing after hours, it's unclear what happens, as the camera will not be monitored from midnight to 7 a.m

DCI declined to say how much they spent on the camera, but Chief Executive Michael Deemer said its foreshadowing for more surveillance efforts for the four blocks.

“This initiative is just our first step in leveraging smart technology as a tool to enhance public safety and security downtown,” Deemer wrote in a release. "It builds upon the foundation we've laid" already. Powered by two wing-like solar panels at its base, and linked to 4G cell towers, the RIO™ 360 is a product of Robotic Assistant Devices, a Michigan-based company that specializes in AI-driven security technology for law enforcement and big business. (They make those intimidating K-9 robot dogs.)

Technology that's as far-reaching as it is powerful.

With the help of an "AI analytic library," gunshots, license plates, wanted cars, persons-of-interest, even construction workers working without full protective gear—will all be able to be singled out by the device, according to a company brochure.

Yet, RIO's four cameras, two-way audio and round-the-clock app-access had some bystanders a bit more creeped out than comforted.

"Where's the data being stored? Who has access to it? Like, none of that's being disclosed," an IT worker in his 40s told Scene, standing in front of the camera on Thursday. "Is it going to police? Is it going to Google?"

"I'm not just worried about the hacking of the system—but what are they doing with that information?" he added.

"It's all just a little dystopian for me."

DCI said that the camera will be among the 2,800 camera feeds around Cleveland that officers can tap into at will, most likely with a company app.

In an analysis of crime in the past three months on Public Square, the difference between morning, day and night wasn't all that glaring. Since July, seven assaults occurred there during the night and morning, CPD's crime dashboard showed, while five happened during the day and evening. Three robberies happened during the day, and three at night. As did reports of vandalism.

More crime, the dashboard shows, is prone to happen on average in the nearby Flats East Bank and the Warehouse District.

"Hey man, crime is going to happen anyway," a man in a red-and-black Nike hoodie said, in the shadow of the camera. "It doesn't matter what you do."

He looked up to the camera. "I don't think it's gonna last long, you know what I mean?"

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Backyard Cleveland Heights Pizza Oven Lawsuit Hits the Big Screen

By Vince Grzegorek

Newsome tends to the oven.

With Additional Layoffs, Baldwin Wallace Has Cut 20% of Faculty This Year

By Vince Grzegorek

The major cuts predicted at Baldwin Wallace in November are now here.

After Massive Weekend Street Takeovers Cause Havoc, Cleveland Police Create Task Force to Address Issue

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd tried to calm an irate City Council miffed about the dozen incidents of street takeovers over the weekend in Cleveland. CPD recently formed a task force to try and issue warrants to everyone who may have violated city and state laws.

Four Years After Cleveland Was Ranked the Worst City for Black Women, Survey Reveals Continuing Adversity

By Jala Forest

Things have not improved

Project 2025 Architect Visiting Ohio for Center for Christian Virtue Summit

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts speaks to reporters at the organization’s all-day Policy Fest at the Bradley Symphony Center in downtown Milwaukee, just blocks from the Republican National Convention, on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ohio Abortion Report Shows Increases in Out-of-State Resident Care

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Tim Walz and J.D. Vance Tangle in Wonky, Largely Cordial Vice Presidential Debate

By Ashley Murray and Jennifer Shutt, Ohio Capital Journal

JD Vance

Fact Check: States Newsroom Assesses Claims From the Vance-Walz Vice Presidential Debate

By Nick Evans and Christopher Ingraham, States Newsroom

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us