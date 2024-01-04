Cuyahoga County Council Appears Blindsided by Departure of Top Metro Doctor in Charge of Medical Care at County Jail

Dr. Julia Bruner resigned in December. Councilman Michael Gallagher said council had no idea there was a change in leadership

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 11:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cuyahoga County Justice Center and Jail. - Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC
Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC
Cuyahoga County Justice Center and Jail.
The week before Christmas, MetroHealth's Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Olusegun Ishmael, sent an internal announcement that Dr. Julia Bruner had "decided to leave" the hospital "to pursue other opportunities."

Bruner, the former Senior Vice President for Behavioral Health Operations and Correctional Medicine, had in recent years, in addition to other duties, taken on the lead role for medical care at the beleaguered county jail.

With issues concerning inmate health and treatment continuing to take center stage as the county formulates and finalizes its plans to build a new facility in Garfield Heights, Councilman Michael Gallagher, the chair of county council's Public Safety & Justice Affairs Committee, was taken aback by the news when informed by Scene.

"As it turns out, I don't believe the executive suite had any idea, we weren't notified, I called the sheriff's department and I haven't heard from them, I have my guys calling Metro," Gallagher said. "I have no idea. I'll have to wait and see what happens. Dr. Bruner was a very, very, very important part of us providing the necessary care for these inmates, and my hope is that that's not disrupted.

"We pretty much have been blindsided," he added. "I've talked to everyone that needs to be talked to that should know. I don't know what to say."

A county spokesperson, when asked if there was any communication from the executive's office with Metro, told Scene, "Personnel decisions regarding MetroHealth staff working at the County Jail are made solely by MetroHealth."

In Metro's internal announcement, Dr. Olusegun Ishmael thanked Bruner for her years of service and shared that there would be organizational changes upcoming for Metro's team, which has a contract with the county to provide care at the jail.

"Moving forward, we will be reorganizing our Correctional Medicine team and the Behavioral Health enterprise to ensure we continue to provide the highest quality of service through our new Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights and the Correctional Medicine clinic at the Cuyahoga County Jail," the note read. "Laurel Domanski-Diaz, Executive Director, Correctional Medicine, will report directly to me. In addition, Derrick Jordan, Vice President of Behavioral Health Operations, will directly oversee all Behavioral Health operational activities as well as our Behavioral Health nursing network. He will also report directly to me. I am confident these talented leaders will support the continued growth of our mental health and addiction services that are truly essential given the challenges so many individuals in our region face every day."

As for council, Gallagher said, "It would have been nice to hear what's going on as opposed to hearing from you. We do have a contract, and clearly she's part of the contract though not in name. Any movement like this with that position and the services rendered is important. This is certainly a surprise."

County executive Chris Ronayne, in a brief text with Scene, said, "It's ultimately a Metro HR matter." He did not respond to a follow-up question as to whether he had communication with the hospital.

MetroHealth's Senior VP of Communications, Joe Frolik, told Scene, "I don’t know what there is to say: She resigned. She’d been here for 20+ years. She’s a great person and a talented physician and we all wish her well."

Metro has thus far not said whether it communicated the personnel change to anyone at the county.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A Cleveland Music Mystery Solved: Meet Deadly Earnest and the Honky Tonk Heroes

By Mark Oprea

The mystery song is "Blues At Midnight," on Deadly Earnest's 1980 album.

Ohio Rep. Terrence Upchurch Won't Appear on March Democratic Primary Ballot After Petition Issue

By Vince Grzegorek

Terrence Upchurch, left

Cleveland Expands Local Air Quality Monitoring Program

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Lakeview Terrace, one of the oldest public housing projects in the country, has long been a site struggling with air pollution.

Ohio Public Education Supporters Look to 2024, Lawsuit to Hold Private Voucher System Accountable

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

“You should be funding the public schools,” said Stephen Dyer

Also in News & Views

Ohio Public Education Supporters Look to 2024, Lawsuit to Hold Private Voucher System Accountable

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

“You should be funding the public schools,” said Stephen Dyer

Ohio CEOs Made Less in 2022. They Still Got Hundreds of Times More Than the Median Worker

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

The UAW strike begins and hundreds come to picket at Ford-owned Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan the night of September 14, 2023.

Lost Your License in Ohio Due to Debt? A New State Bill Might Fix That

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project; Tara Morgan, News 5 Cleveland

Theresa Smith, 65, of Shaker Heights, filed for bankruptcy to clear debt from a license suspension. She hopes a proposed Ohio law will end the spiraling effects of debt-related suspensions she’s witnessed.

Las Vegas Police Seek Ohio's Help Solving 1979 Murder

By Madeline Fening

LVMPD is asking the public for more information about Gwenn Marie Story, a Cincinnati native found dead in Las Vegas in 1979.
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us