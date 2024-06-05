Cuyahoga County Library Employees Picket, Claiming Unfair Wages and Treatment

Those unionized librarians will picket again in Parma on Friday afternoon

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 12:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Parma-Snow Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will see picketing librarians this Friday afternoon. - CCPL
CCPL
The Parma-Snow Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will see picketing librarians this Friday afternoon.
Dozens of librarians will be vacating their desks and carts and taking to the sidewalks to protest what they claim are unfair wage compensation from management at the Cuyahoga County Public Library.

The Services Employees International Union, the body that represents some 450 unionized librarians across the county's system, had been in new contract negotiations with CCPL's attorneys since January.

After attempting to achieve a "fair" contract a dozen times, apparently one that grants librarians higher pay, union officials said both parties reached an impasse on Tuesday, three days after workers began picketing at CCPL's Parma-Snow branch.

“Libraries like to say they are ‘more than buildings and books.’ The ‘more’ is defined by people, and the library does not work without them," Michael Wood, an organizer for SEIU Local 1199, said in a statement. "Yet, the library continues to offer wages that will only put workers further and further behind."

The average starting pay for a CCPL librarian is $22.40/hour, a CCPL spokesperson told Scene. The union is suggesting the library, with its national prominence and eight-figure taxpayer largesse, has the wherewithal to pay employees more in line, however, with today's adjustment for inflation.
A "severe erosion" of wages in recent years, the union said, has led to a slant in buying power "by as much as 35 percent."

All while, the union claimed, CCPL executive Tracy Strobel is being "paid almost $80,000 a year more than Governor DeWine." (About $256,000 a year.)

In a response from CCPL, the library system said that it had reached out to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services to try and remedy the impasse, which seems to have stemmed from a disagreement on what fair pay means.

“While bargaining in good faith, CCPL has agreed in principle to a significant number of union proposals with an eye toward fairness, equity, and providing competitive wage packages," a spokesperson for the library wrote to Scene.

"CCPL strives to be a leader in our market regarding wages and benefits while continuing to be good stewards of our tax dollars.”

Over the past decade, whether as deputy director or CEO, Strobel has often attributed the library system's plaudits to its attention to community needs and an ongoing reliance on what they make out to be a reliable worker base.

“No library has ever had a 12-year run like we are enjoying now," Strobel told the Plain Dealer in 2022, after it was awarded the Library Journal's top ranking for the twelfth year. "It is a testament to our organization’s deep commitment to providing excellent library service, our dedicated staff, and the tremendous support we receive from our communities.”

She expressed a similar reliance two years previous, to the Plain Dealer in 2020: "I truly feel we have the best library staff and library supporters in America right here in Cuyahoga County.”

Wood told Scene that CCPL librarians will picket again at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 7, in front of the Parma-Snow Branch.

He, along with CCPL, did not comment on what exact wage increases the union's demanding, or how many unionized librarians were affected by the terms of the new bargaining agreement.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Ohio Libraries Bracing for Tough Choices as State Funding Revenue Continues to Dip

By Vince Grzegorek

Ohio Libraries Bracing for Tough Choices as State Funding Revenue Continues to Dip

After Two-Year Study, Cleveland Seeks to Cut Lake Avenue Speed Limit By 5 MPH

By Mark Oprea

Lake Avenue, shown here near its intersection with Clifton Blvd., will go from 35 to 30 MPH this summer.

Museum of Illusions, Instagrammable Edutainment, Opens Friday in Downtown Cleveland

By Mark Oprea

Krystal Casteneda, the museum's general manager, sitting on Beuchet's Chair, which can only be viewed as one from a specific perspective.

Cleveland Heights School District Failed to Address Student Sexual Harassment and Assault Incidents, Lawsuit Claims

By Mark Oprea

Roxboro Middle School, shown here in an undated photo, was a site of one of several Title IX cases included in a lawsuit against the district on Wednesday.

Ohio’s JD Vance Leads the Chorus to Cheer on Convicted Felon Donald Trump’s Utter Lawlessness

By Marilou Johanek, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Ohio Libraries Bracing for Tough Choices as State Funding Revenue Continues to Dip

By Vince Grzegorek

Ohio Libraries Bracing for Tough Choices as State Funding Revenue Continues to Dip

Ohio AG Yost Says He Won’t Explain His Role in Bailout Scandal Because of Other Cases

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Dave Yost

Ohio GOP Leaders’ Push to Stop Foreign Money Does Nothing About Transparency

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP Leaders’ Push to Stop Foreign Money Does Nothing About Transparency
More

May 22, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us