Destination Cleveland Debuts New Marketing Campaign, 'The Land for Life', With Buzzword Salad

Unveiling a "refreshed" and "evolved" branding that will "amplify" some things and "leverage" other things while "inspiring" visitors and "building" city pride, Destination Cleveland this week at its annual meeting announced a three-year strategic plan aimed at continuing to get the local tourism industry back on track as it recovers from the pandemic.
Say hello to "The Land for Life," which, unintentional echoes of a prison sentence aside, is summarized by Destination Cleveland thusly: "This is The Land. The Land for keeping ‘em talking. The Land for getting inspired. And The Land for living it up. No matter what, we’re never losing sight of who we are or who we’re always going to be. And for that, you’re welcome."
The video, complete with an appropriately energetic beer/car commercial soundtrack, features a host of local attractions and residents, the latter of which will feature in Destination Cleveland's marketing plan going forward with vignettes telling their stories.
“We are confident the refreshed brand will inspire people to experience Cleveland’s unpretentious creativity, fun and determination and ultimately get visitors to consider Cleveland as a place to live and work,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, said in a release. “By highlighting residents in our new campaign, we’ll introduce potential visitors to our greatest asset – our people – before they even arrive and build pride locally as residents share their authentic experiences and views about our great city.”