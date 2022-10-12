Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Destination Cleveland Releases 2021 Travel and Tourism Numbers

17% visitation growth from 2020 to 2021 outpaces state of Ohio, but lags behind national average.

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 12:41 pm

Destination Cleveland Releases 2021 Travel and Tourism Numbers
Scene Archives

Cuyahoga County recorded a 17% increase in total visitors from 2020 to 2021, according to the tourism agency Destination Cleveland, a rebound rate that far outpaced the state of Ohio's (9%) but lagged behind the nationwide average (28%).

Locally as elsewhere, the tourism industry was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the total number of single-day and overnight visits in 2021 reached roughly 82% of pre-pandemic levels. Employment in the industry bounced back too, to 93% of its mark in 2019.

“The recovery of Cuyahoga County’s travel and tourism industry is well underway as all key performance indicators returned to an upward trajectory in 2021,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, in a statement.

Gilbert said that the County was on pace to fully return to 2019 tourism levels by 2024, though he warned of "headwinds" affecting multiple sectors: inflation, supply chain disruption and ongoing staffing shortages. 

"Despite these challenges," he said," "we are laser focused on stewarding the recovery in collaboration with the region’s hospitality businesses and our civic partners. Together, we will return the industry to its position as a growth sector."

Though real-time tourism and hospitality numbers are limited, Destination Cleveland said the region's lodging numbers in 2022 were strong, with year-to-date occupancy levels at 93% o where they were in 2019.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Trending

Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October

By Lauren Serge

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride allows visitors to see the changing colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through October 31.

Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him

By Madeline Fening

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

Cleveland City Council Bans Gay Conversion Therapy

By Sam Allard

Parents in Westerville confused and angered by school district's LGBTQ+ policies.

Also in News & Views

Report: Ohio Among Worst States for Enabling Billionaires and Making Inequality Worse

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio.

Today is Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's Nov. 8 General Election

By Allison Babka

Today is Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's Nov. 8 General Election

Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October

By Lauren Serge

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride allows visitors to see the changing colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through October 31.

Ohio Heartbeat Law Abortion Ban Blocked Indefinitely by Hamilton County Judge

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us