Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Did You Know Travis Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?

It's true!

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 9:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Did You Know Travis Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?
Erik Drost/FlickrCC

So's his brother Jason.

Follow us for more hot scoops: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's What Happened to the Plan to Open a Constantino's in Tremont

By Mark Oprea

The Olney building, site of the proposed grocery store in Tremont

As Water from East Palestine Explosion Makes Its Way Down the Ohio River, Officials Say Levels of Hazardous Chemicals Not Harmful

By Madeline Fening

As Water from East Palestine Explosion Makes Its Way Down the Ohio River, Officials Say Levels of Hazardous Chemicals Not Harmful

Put-in-Bay: Vice Shitty — A Police Chief, a Florida Strip Club Mogul, a “Bribe” and the Grand Criminal Conspiracy That Didn’t Exist

By Doug Brown

An island never far from scandal

East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing

By Maria Elena Scott

East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing

Also in News & Views

Ohio Abortion Rights Groups Merge and Set Sights for Amendment on November Ballot

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Abortion Rights Groups Merge and Set Sights for Amendment on November Ballot

Ohio Democrats Talk Next Steps Following Norfolk Southern Derailment

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — FEBRUARY 15: Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and Assistant Minority Whip Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, Senate Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio, D-Lakewood, state Rep. Lauren McNally, D-Youngstown, and interested parties from environmental and agricultural groups on the state, federal and nonprofit levels talk to the press about concerns following the East Palestine train derailment, its environmental impacts, and potential policy solutions, February 15, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

As Water from East Palestine Explosion Makes Its Way Down the Ohio River, Officials Say Levels of Hazardous Chemicals Not Harmful

By Madeline Fening

As Water from East Palestine Explosion Makes Its Way Down the Ohio River, Officials Say Levels of Hazardous Chemicals Not Harmful

HB6 Utility Bailout Sprung Out of Fertile, Corrupt Ground in Ohio, Recordings Show

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

HB6 Utility Bailout Sprung Out of Fertile, Corrupt Ground in Ohio, Recordings Show
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us