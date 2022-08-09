Early Heads-Up: I-90 Between Hilliard and I-71 Split Will Be Under Major Construction for At Least Two Years

click to enlarge
Doug Kerr/FlickrCC
Orange barrels await
ODOT today announced the opening of a public comment period for upcoming, major construction on I-90 between Hilliard Rd. and the I-490/I-71 interchange, a stretch of eight miles of one of Northeast Ohio's most-used highways that sees an average of 140,000 vehicles a day.
That construction project, coming in at a tab of some $188 million, is slated to kick of in early 2024 and last until 2026 and will include "new drainage infrastructure, improving bridge vertical clearance, bridge rehabilitations, new signing, and pavement markings."
Originally built in the 1960s and 1970s, the stretch will get a much-needed though aggravating rehab that will include detours, ramp closures, lane closures and bi-directional traffic patterns.
Public comments, which will be received until Sept. 9, can be submitted at this link
or by physical mail to:
Mark Alan Carpenter, P.E. District Environmental Coordinator
5500 Transportation Blvd.
Garfield Heights, OH, 44125
Gird thy loins, Cleveland. It's going to be a long two years for westside commuters.