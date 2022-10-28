Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture

In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
Eric Sandy

The latest early voting figures from the Secretary of State’s office show a modest 1.8% increase compared to this point in the last midterm cycle. But there’s an interesting shift happening within those numbers.

Latest figures

Absentee ballot requests make up the lion’s share of the more than 1 million ballots cast or requested. They lag 2018 by about 22,000 ballots. The number of early votes cast in person, meanwhile, appears to be surging. The 135,889 ballots reported this Tuesday represents an almost 45% increase over the same point in the previous cycle.

“With two weeks until Election Day, any eligible Ohio voter still planning to vote absentee should mail their request in as soon as possible,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a press release. “Our bipartisan county boards of elections are working hard to conduct the proper checks and get ballots mailed out as quickly as possible.”

LaRose added that voters can also track their ballot online.

Now for the grain of salt — the secretary’s figures are unofficial, and the revisions can be substantial. Due to a data entry error, last week’s early in-person vote total dropped from more than 70,000 ballots cast to only about 50,000. A spokesman for the secretary of state explained they tally early vote totals through surveys sent out to county boards. He chalked up the mistake to human error and said they don’t expect to see further issues.

Even with the revisions to the previous week’s figures, 2022 was still outpacing 2018 in early in-person votes. But instead of the eye-popping 74% increase between cycles prior to the correction, the actual increase is more like 22%.

Partisan implications

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to vote early, but the glut of in-person ballots shouldn’t be too comforting. Democratic strongholds like Franklin, Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties are still far short of 2018’s eventual totals. Franklin’s roughly 10,000 ballots is less than a fifth of 2018’s final tally, Cuyahoga County is running at a similar rate. Hamilton’s roughly 7300 ballots is about a third of 2018’s early in-person total.

Meanwhile counties like Butler and Warren just north of Cincinnati and Medina to the west of Akron are all in the top ten for early in-person voting so far. All three are outpacing Cuyahoga County. All three backed Republican Jim Renacci in 2018 and Donald Trump in 2020.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Behind a pedipub. And on one, for that matter

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million

"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million
Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

News & Views Slideshows

Behind a pedipub. And on one, for that matter

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million

"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million
Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

News & Views Slideshows

Behind a pedipub. And on one, for that matter

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million

"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million
Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Trending

Rescheduling Cannabis Would Be a Big Mistake, Activists Say

By Steve Neavling

A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais Around Cleveland, Already Bad This Summer, Only Escalating in Fall

By Ashley Lubecky

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

Who’s Funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate Race Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan?

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Why Does Cleveland State Have Just One Gender-Neutral Bathroom on Campus and Why Is It Always Closed?

By Ashley Lubecky

Why Does Cleveland State Have Just One Gender-Neutral Bathroom on Campus and Why Is It Always Closed?

Also in News & Views

Why Does Cleveland State Have Just One Gender-Neutral Bathroom on Campus and Why Is It Always Closed?

By Ashley Lubecky

Why Does Cleveland State Have Just One Gender-Neutral Bathroom on Campus and Why Is It Always Closed?

The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme

By Sam Allard

The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme

Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think

By Wesley Lowery and Ilica Mahajan, The Marshall Project

Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais Around Cleveland, Already Bad This Summer, Only Escalating in Fall

By Ashley Lubecky

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us