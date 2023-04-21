East 4th Street Designated Outdoor Drinking Area Wins Planning Commission Approval

Next, the DORA legislation will need to get approval from City Council before an application is sent to the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control.
After the slump businesses faced in the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers say the DORA will help bring some new energy and patrons to the area. And it's just part of what Ari Maron, a partner at MRN Ltd., which owns the majority of East 4th Street, has in store with plans for a $1.65-million facelift.
Although East 4th Street will be the first DORA in the city, it may not be the last, with possible expansions into parts of Prospect Avenue and Euclid Avenue in Downtown.
"Part of the goal of this plan is to be a pilot," Maron told Scene in February. "Our hope is that it expands to a greater part geographically, a greater part of Downtown."
