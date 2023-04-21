The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

East 4th Street Designated Outdoor Drinking Area Wins Planning Commission Approval

It's just part of the impending effort to revitalize and refresh the street

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge East 4th would be the city's first DORA - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
East 4th would be the city's first DORA
Following cities like Shaker Heights, Akron and Columbus, Cleveland is one step closer to getting its first designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, on East 4th Street, after the proposal won the approval of the planning commission on Friday.

Next, the DORA legislation will need to get approval from City Council before an application is sent to the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control.

After the slump businesses faced in the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers say the DORA will help bring some new energy and patrons to the area. And it's just part of what Ari Maron, a partner at MRN Ltd., which owns the majority of East 4th Street, has in store with plans for a $1.65-million facelift.

Renderings from architect Jenny Sabin show the plan to remove barriers and feature a canopy area with outdoor seating.

Although East 4th Street will be the first DORA in the city, it may not be the last, with possible expansions into parts of Prospect Avenue and Euclid Avenue in Downtown.

"Part of the goal of this plan is to be a pilot," Maron told Scene in February. "Our hope is that it expands to a greater part geographically, a greater part of Downtown."

Tags:

