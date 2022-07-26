Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

FBI Seeks Arrest of Former Owner of West 6th Street Liquor Store on Tax Evasion Charges

He's believed to have moved to Lebanon, where he opened two restaurants

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 12:54 pm

click to enlarge FBI Seeks Arrest of Former Owner of West 6th Street Liquor Store on Tax Evasion Charges
FBI

The FBI today unsealed a federal indictment against Nakhle “Mike” Nader, currently believed to be residing in Lebanon, on charges of tax evasion from 2013 to 2016, during which time he owned Bank Street Wine on West 6th Street, as well as two other local liquor stores.

Nader was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019, but the charges were only made public this week.

Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Bank Street and other properties connected to Nader were raided by the Feds in 2017.

According to the indictment, Nader withheld income information from his tax preparer and used business money for personal expenses including "rent, car payments, mortgage payments, parking, travel, dining, alimony, clothing, jewelry and more."

Nader has a tattoo of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hizballah, on his abdomen.

According to the FBI, Nader is associates with George Nakhle Ajaltouni, also formerly of Cleveland, whose federal indictment on international gun smuggling charges was also unsealed this week.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show
Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022

Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022
This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million
Everything We Saw at the (Rainy) Taste of Tremont

Everything We Saw at the (Rainy) Taste of Tremont

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show
Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022

Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022
This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million
Everything We Saw at the (Rainy) Taste of Tremont

Everything We Saw at the (Rainy) Taste of Tremont

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show
Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022

Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022
This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million
Everything We Saw at the (Rainy) Taste of Tremont

Everything We Saw at the (Rainy) Taste of Tremont

Trending

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She’s Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

By Sam Allard

Rep. Monique Smith

Lost African Serval Cat Spotted at Cleveland Steel Mill

By Vince Grzegorek

Here kitty?

CNN Anchor Christi Paul to Join WKYC this Fall

By Sam Allard

Christi Paul to join 3News this fall.

Cleveland Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer is the Real Freaking Deal

By Sam Allard

Rebecca Freaking Maurer, a practitioner of actual transparency

Also in News & Views

J.D. Vance Would Vote Against Codifying Right to Marriage for Same-Sex Couples

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — APRIL 23: J.D. Vance, candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks at the Save America Rally featuring the former President Donald J. Trump, April 23, 2022, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Delaware, Ohio.

Ohio State Fair Returns After Two-Year Hiatus with New Ride Safety Protocols

By Maija Zummo

Opening day at the 176th Ohio State Fair

Introducing "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH,' a New Podcast on the History of the Mob, Crime and Politics in a Rust Belt City

By Vince Grzegorek

Introducing "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH,' a New Podcast on the History of the Mob, Crime and Politics in a Rust Belt City

What Ohioans Had to Say at the America First Policy Summit Headlined by Donald Trump

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Former President Donald Trump speaking at the America First Policy Institute summit.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us