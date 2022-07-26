FBI Seeks Arrest of Former Owner of West 6th Street Liquor Store on Tax Evasion Charges

The FBI today unsealed a federal indictment against Nakhle “Mike” Nader, currently believed to be residing in Lebanon, on charges of tax evasion from 2013 to 2016, during which time he owned Bank Street Wine on West 6th Street, as well as two other local liquor stores.
Nader was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019, but the charges were only made public this week.
Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.
Bank Street and other properties connected to Nader were raided by the Feds in 2017.
According to the indictment, Nader withheld income information from his tax preparer and used business money for personal expenses including "rent, car payments, mortgage payments, parking, travel, dining, alimony, clothing, jewelry and more."
Nader has a tattoo of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hizballah, on his abdomen.
According to the FBI, Nader is associates with George Nakhle Ajaltouni, also formerly of Cleveland, whose federal indictment on international gun smuggling charges was also unsealed this week.