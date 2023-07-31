Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

Winners will be announced in September, but first we need to hear from you

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 2:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open
After weeks of voting and tens of thousands of nominations, we've arrived at the finalists for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2023.

Voting is open through through August 29; you may vote once per day until then.

Our annual celebration of all the very best things the city has to offer needs your voices.

After all, you know Cleveland the best — where to eat, what to listen to, what to see, where to be seen, and the people and businesses making it all happen.

So spread the love and let us know what's making Cleveland a city on the rise by voting in Best of Cleveland 2023.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

North Coast Lakefront Master Plan Reveals Cleveland's Big Goals

By Mark Oprea

A rendering shows how the North Coast landbridge could, in one swoop, connect to the rest of the space.

New Cleveland Slovenian Festival Debuts This Saturday

By Maria Elena Scott

The Slovenian National Home has been a cultural center for Cleveland's Slovenian population since 1914.

Parma Schools Will Allow Armed Staff This School Year

By Maria Elena Scott

Some staffers in the Parma School District will be permitted to pack heat when school resumes this summer.

Ohio Amendment to Curb ‘Out-of-State Special Interests’ Gets Nearly All Its Funding From Them

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — JULY 26: A yard sign against Ohio Issue 1 which if passed at the August 8 special election would require a 60% vote to pass future citizen-initiated amendments including the Reproductive Freedom Amendment which will be on the ballot in November, July 26, 2023, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Amendment to Curb ‘Out-of-State Special Interests’ Gets Nearly All Its Funding From Them

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — JULY 26: A yard sign against Ohio Issue 1 which if passed at the August 8 special election would require a 60% vote to pass future citizen-initiated amendments including the Reproductive Freedom Amendment which will be on the ballot in November, July 26, 2023, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Ohioans Will Vote On Abortion Rights on Nov. 7

By Madeline Fening

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks.

How One Woman Narrowly Avoided a Bad Deal With a “We Buy Ugly Houses” Franchise

By Anjeanette Damon, ProPublica

How One Woman Narrowly Avoided a Bad Deal With a “We Buy Ugly Houses” Franchise

Meet the Micronationalists Dreaming Up New Nations — in Ohio and Beyond

By Thomas Crone

Molossia is a family-led micronation going strong in its fourth decade
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us