Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Fishermen Indicted on Criminal Charges for Lake Erie Walleye Trail Cheating Scandal

O'Malley: "What these individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but also criminal."

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge Chase Cominsky's boat seized in Mercer County, Penn. - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
Chase Cominsky's boat seized in Mercer County, Penn.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office announced Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted fishermen Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, on a number of criminal counts stemming from the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament cheating scandal on Sept. 30.

The fishermen were found to have inserted lead weights into fish they submitted at the championship event held at Gordon Park, the video of which drew nationwide attention. If the weights had been undiscovered, Runyan and Cominsky would have won the event and taken home nearly $30,000 in winnings.

The grand jury indicted the pair on  Cheating, Attempted Grand Theft, Possessing Criminal Tools, and the Unlawful Ownership of Wild Animals.

The Unlawful Ownership of Wild Animals charge, according to the prosecutor's office, relates to the possession of fish filets on board Cominsky's boat. If convicted, Runyan and Cominsky could have their fishing licenses indefinitely suspended.

The other three counts are fifth degree felonies and carry punishments of up to one year in prison and up to $2,500 in fines. 

“I take all crime very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but also criminal,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley in a press release.

Tuesday morning, authorities in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, executed a search warrant and seized Cominsky's boat and trailer. The investigation and seizure was a joint effort between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Prosecutor's Office, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the Mercer County DA's office.

Cominsky's boat and trailer are now in the possession of ODNR.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Trending

Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October

By Lauren Serge

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride allows visitors to see the changing colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through October 31.

Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him

By Madeline Fening

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Cleveland City Council Bans Gay Conversion Therapy

By Sam Allard

Parents in Westerville confused and angered by school district's LGBTQ+ policies.

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

Also in News & Views

Report: Ohio Among Worst States for Enabling Billionaires and Making Inequality Worse

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio.

Today is Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's Nov. 8 General Election

By Allison Babka

Today is Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's Nov. 8 General Election

Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October

By Lauren Serge

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride allows visitors to see the changing colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through October 31.

Ohio Heartbeat Law Abortion Ban Blocked Indefinitely by Hamilton County Judge

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us