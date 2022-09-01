Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

For the First Time, More U.S. Adults Are Smoking Weed Than Tobacco, Poll Shows

The percentage of people who said they smoke marijuana was the highest since Gallup began asking the question in 2013.

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 7:36 am

click to enlarge A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit - Metro Time Staff
Metro Time Staff
A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit

For the first time, more U.S. adults smoke pot than tobacco, according to a new Gallup poll on marijuana use.

The poll, released earlier this month, revealed that 16% of respondents currently smoke weed, while just 11% said they had smoked a cigarette in the past week. According to the poll, 14% of respondents said they consume cannabis edibles.

The percentage of people who said they smoke marijuana was the highest since Gallup began asking the question in 2013. Meanwhile, the number who said they puffed on a cigarette in the past week is the lowest since the company began asking the question in 1944.

Also according to the poll, 68% of U.S. adults think cannabis should be legal for recreational use.

