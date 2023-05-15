Former Westlake Schools Superintendent Arrested in Sex Trafficking Sting

click to enlarge
Officers from North Olmsted assisted in the sting
Dan Keenan, who for years served as superintendent for the Westlake school system and who is currently the executive director of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, was among ten men arrested in a recent human trafficking sting in North Olmsted conducted by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and partner agencies.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday announced the news
, noting that a registered sex offender and a middle school teacher were also among those arrested.
“[Thursday] was a banner day for the task force,” Yost said. “Their commitment to wiping out the scourge of human trafficking is making a difference in the lives of the victims and having a big impact on the region.”
That task force was assisted by the North Olmsted Police Department, Westshore Enforcement Bureau and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Keenan was recognized the Buckeye Association of School Administrators as its Superintendent of the Year in 2013. The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, which still lists him as executive director, distributes grants to schools in an effort to "support the highest quality teaching, and teachers, across Ohio."
“The North Olmsted Police Department will not tolerate this type of activity in our city,” Chief of Police Bob Wagner said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute those individuals that come to our city and violate our laws. We greatly appreciate the help from our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing this relationship in the future.”
The task force identified seven potential victims during the sting, each of whom received resources from the Canopy Child Advocacy Center, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the Harriett Tubman Movement.
Others arrested include:
Ahmed Aljabri, Cleveland, 41
Sha Chuwan, Erie, Pennsylvania, 32
Dan Keenan, Jr., Westlake, 53
William Minor, Cleveland, 52
Jeffrey Ohl, La Grange, 53
Erwin Palma-Torres, Garrettsville, 30
Jacob Safran, Royal Oak, Michigan, 32
Raymond Schillinger, Akron, 53
Carl Whepley Jr., Perry, 55
