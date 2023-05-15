The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Former Westlake Schools Superintendent Arrested in Sex Trafficking Sting

He was named Superintendent of the Year in 2013

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 1:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Officers from North Olmsted assisted in the sting - North Olmsted Police Department/FB
North Olmsted Police Department/FB
Officers from North Olmsted assisted in the sting
Dan Keenan, who for years served as superintendent for the Westlake school system and who is currently the executive director of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, was among ten men arrested in a recent human trafficking sting in North Olmsted conducted by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and partner agencies.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday announced the news, noting that a registered sex offender and a middle school teacher were also among those arrested.

“[Thursday] was a banner day for the task force,” Yost said. “Their commitment to wiping out the scourge of human trafficking is making a difference in the lives of the victims and having a big impact on the region.”

That task force was assisted by the North Olmsted Police Department, Westshore Enforcement Bureau and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Keenan was recognized the Buckeye Association of School Administrators as its Superintendent of the Year in 2013. The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, which still lists him as executive director, distributes grants to schools in an effort to "support the highest quality teaching, and teachers, across Ohio."

“The North Olmsted Police Department will not tolerate this type of activity in our city,” Chief of Police Bob Wagner said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute those individuals that come to our city and violate our laws. We greatly appreciate the help from our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing this relationship in the future.”

The task force identified seven potential victims during the sting, each of whom received resources from the Canopy Child Advocacy Center, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the Harriett Tubman Movement.

Others arrested include:

Ahmed Aljabri, Cleveland, 41
Sha Chuwan, Erie, Pennsylvania, 32
Dan Keenan, Jr., Westlake, 53
William Minor, Cleveland, 52
Jeffrey Ohl, La Grange, 53
Erwin Palma-Torres, Garrettsville, 30
Jacob Safran, Royal Oak, Michigan, 32
Raymond Schillinger, Akron, 53
Carl Whepley Jr., Perry, 55

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lakefront Project Plans Come Into Focus as North Coast Master Plan Team Completes Second Listening Tour

By Mark Oprea

Lakefront Project Plans Come Into Focus as North Coast Master Plan Team Completes Second Listening Tour

Census Data Shows Diverging Population Trends in Cleveland Neighborhoods, With Some Adding Housing Units But Losing Residents

By Mark Oprea

Data map showing the four Cleveland neighborhoods (in purple) with diverging Census trends: where people were lost, while housing was added.

Bootsy Collins Roots Anti-Violence Project in Garfield Heights, Urges Kids: Funk, Not Fight

By Mark Oprea

Bootsy Collins Roots Anti-Violence Project in Garfield Heights, Urges Kids: Funk, Not Fight (5)

Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is Back for 2023

By Scene Staff

Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band

Also in News & Views

Bootsy Collins Roots Anti-Violence Project in Garfield Heights, Urges Kids: Funk, Not Fight

By Mark Oprea

Bootsy Collins Roots Anti-Violence Project in Garfield Heights, Urges Kids: Funk, Not Fight (5)

Lakefront Project Plans Come Into Focus as North Coast Master Plan Team Completes Second Listening Tour

By Mark Oprea

Lakefront Project Plans Come Into Focus as North Coast Master Plan Team Completes Second Listening Tour

Ask Alli: Staying Active as a Family SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Frazier Behavioral Health

Ask Alli: Staying Active as a Family

Cleveland Heights Embraces "No Mow May"

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland Heights Embraces "No Mow May"
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us