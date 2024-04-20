Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 Finalist Voting is Now Open

And the contenders are...

By on Sat, Apr 20, 2024 at 8:07 am

click to enlarge Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 Finalist Voting is Now Open
Sequoia Bostick

After thousands of nominations across hundreds of categories, the finalists for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 have been chosen by you, the readers.

Now it's time to make your voice heard again by voting for the very best of the best before May 20th at 11:59 p.m.

You can vote once per day, so don't be shy.

VOTE HERE.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Bill to Rid Ohio of Spousal Rape Exception Receives Support in State Senate

April 10, 2024

