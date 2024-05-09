Gov. Mike DeWine Signals Looming Scandal at Ohio Teachers’ Pension Fund

“This is a huge red flag, calling into question how STRS is operating and providing oversight,”

By on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 8:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The entrance to the Ohio State Teachers Retirement System headquarters in Columbus. - Photo by Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal.
Photo by Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal.
The entrance to the Ohio State Teachers Retirement System headquarters in Columbus.

After years of complaints about gold-plated salaries, billions in investment fees and lackluster returns, things seem poised to hit the fan at Ohio’s State Teachers Retirement System.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday issued a press release saying that he was alarmed at the news that a consultant for the $90 billion retirement plan, Aon, was severing its contract.

“This is a huge red flag, calling into question how STRS is operating and providing oversight,” the press release said. “The unstated implication is that the governance issues at STRS are so concerning that Aon could not continue its contract in good faith. STRS may now be out of compliance with portions of audit recommendations due to Aon ending the contract.”

The statement also cited unspecified allegations against members of the pension fund’s board, to which the governor appoints some members.

“Additionally, my office has received documents containing some other disturbing allegations regarding the STRS board,” the statement said. “I have directed my staff to forward these documents to a number of relevant offices, including the Ohio Ethics Commission, the Ohio Retirement Study Council, Attorney General Yost, Auditor Faber, Treasurer Sprague, Secretary of State LaRose, and relevant members of the Ohio General Assembly. I encourage them to review the document and take any action that may be appropriate under any jurisdiction they may have.”

Retirees have long complained of rarely getting cost-of-living increases while the retirement system awarded huge bonuses to already well-paid investment managers. For example, the system in 2022 handed out $10 million in bonuses just before announcing that the system’s investments  lost $5.3 billion that year.

Last November, the system’s executive director, Bill Neville, was suspended amid employee complaints of inappropriate behavior.

DeWine himself has fueled some of the controversy at the retirement system. Exactly a year ago, just as reformers were about to achieve a majority on the board, DeWine terminated a reform member.

DeWine said the member, Wade Steen, didn’t attend board meetings regularly enough. But Steen countered that the charge was trumped up. The Ohio 10th District Court of Appeals said DeWine’s termination of Steen was unlawful and ordered that Steen be restored to his position.

The turmoil at the teachers’ pension fund isn’t the only controversy facing the DeWine administration.

DeWine and his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, haven’t explained their and their staffs’ involvement in an epic utility scandal that featured $61 million in bribes and a $1.3 billion ratepayer bailout as the payoff. A former house speaker and a former state GOP chairman are serving lengthy federal prison sentences in the scandal, which has also resulted in two suicides.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Case Western Reserve University Threatens Protestors With Criminal Violations as Encamped Grow More Defiant

By Mark Oprea

Pro-Palestine protestors at the Kelvin Smith Library Oval on Tuesday. Signs went up this morning reminding the encamped that their tent village could violate civil law.

'I Say Go For It': Brook Parkers Cautiously Optimistic About a Potential Browns Stadium in Their Backyards

By Mark Oprea

Brook Park City Hall

After Two-Year Study, Cleveland Seeks to Cut Lake Avenue Speed Limit By 5 MPH

By Mark Oprea

Lake Avenue, shown here near its intersection with Clifton Blvd., will go from 35 to 30 MPH this summer.

Four Years After Cleveland Was Named the Worst City for Black Women, A Survey Asks If That's Still the Case

By Jala Forest

Public Square - $7 A rat steals your lunch but you get a good shot of the Terminal Tower for Instagram. No penalty.

Cleveland Muny League Expands This Year, Now Offering Girls Flag Football

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Muny League kids at a scrimmage practice on the city's east side in the summer of 2022.

Case Western Reserve University Threatens Protestors With Criminal Violations as Encamped Grow More Defiant

By Mark Oprea

Pro-Palestine protestors at the Kelvin Smith Library Oval on Tuesday. Signs went up this morning reminding the encamped that their tent village could violate civil law.

Four Years After Cleveland Was Named the Worst City for Black Women, A Survey Asks If That's Still the Case

By Jala Forest

Public Square - $7 A rat steals your lunch but you get a good shot of the Terminal Tower for Instagram. No penalty.

After Two-Year Study, Cleveland Seeks to Cut Lake Avenue Speed Limit By 5 MPH

By Mark Oprea

Lake Avenue, shown here near its intersection with Clifton Blvd., will go from 35 to 30 MPH this summer.
More

April 24, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us