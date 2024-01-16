Half of Clevelanders Think City Parks Aren't in Good Condition, Survey Shows

From closed pools to "unsafe" conditions, the city has a lot of work to do

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge Cleveland operates dozens of parks, pools and playgrounds. The survey results for the city's months-long Parks and Recreation Master Plan show that, well, they can be a lot better. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
Cleveland operates dozens of parks, pools and playgrounds. The survey results for the city's months-long Parks and Recreation Master Plan show that, well, they can be a lot better.
Dirty. Unsafe. Outdated. Underutilized. Necessary. Fun.

In the minds of 555 Clevelanders, these are the top words that come to mind when thinking of the city's parks, results released last week from a Parks and Recreation Master Plan survey showed.

Feedback for Mayor Justin Bibb's call to modernize Cleveland's park system, which kicked off in June, quantified and contextualized longstanding feelings. While two-thirds of those surveyed felt enough parks were within walking distance, roughly the same amount—60 percent—thought city parks were not in good condition. Eighty percent felt the same about Cleveland's rec centers.

"I would like you to come into the 21st century," a resident from Hough commented, "and provide the service's [sic] we need for a world-class city."

click to enlarge Frequent words used to describe the city's parks. - City of Cleveland
City of Cleveland
Frequent words used to describe the city's parks.
While the announcement of new baseball diamonds (Jose Ramirez Field in Tremont) and mini-parks (Lighthouse on West 9th) have brought new life into the greater system, other blocks continue to show dents. Those, according to the Bibb administration, will be addressed in the next 15 years as part of the Master Plan .

On a national stage, Cleveland is not abysmal. On last year's ParkScore list, which rates hundreds of U.S. urban park systems, the city came in 24th —with high points for access and equity, but "below average" markings for acreage and amenities. Though 83 percent within a ten-minute walk of a playground or splashpad, just seven percent of the city as a whole is covered by parkland.

As for the survey itself, Parks & Rec consultants and personnel tried to get a true impression of Cleveland's needs. Surveyors went into seven planning regions, from the "Far West" to the "Northeast," to gauge residents' feedback.

The hope was to "foster dialogue" and "to cultivate a shared vision for the future of Cleveland's parks and recreation facilities."

That shared vision seems relatively simple, at least from feedback notes. Most just want more trails (41 percent of surveyed) and more swimming pools (39 percent), or just rec centers that are "well maintained." And they're willing to pay for the upgrade: two thirds said they'd back a levy to up the city's $57 million parks and rec budget.

And for some, the fix was right in front of the city's face. What, the survey asked a kids' workshop, do you like about your park?

"It has a Pool," one respondent wrote.

What do you dislike about your park?

"It is not open."

What's your design idea to make it better?

"We can ask to fix the pool."

Another round of engagement sessions will take place in the spring, the plan's website said. The resulting master plan should be released to the public this summer.

