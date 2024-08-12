Here Are the Three Finalists in the Contest to Design a New Flag for the City of Cleveland

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
CLE Flag, a civic project launched earlier this year to select a new, and as of yet unofficial, flag for the city of Cleveland that better channels its modern ethos, today unveiled three finalist designs that are now open to a public vote.
A ten-member committee, with the assistance of graphic designers, spent the last month whittling down more than 570 submissions to a final batch which will now be rated by Clevelanders alongside the current flag. When it's all over, CLE Flag will christen a new so-called People's Flag, offering sales and open-source art for all to use, and lobby Cleveland City Council to make the design the official banner of the city (if, of course, the winner is not the current design).
"We talked all summer long with the community," said CLE Flag member Brian Lachman. "We canvassed events, festivals, tattoo conventions, open mic nights, Pride events, really trying to engage. We got just over 570 submissions -- an awesome number -- ranging from little kids with their crayons to professional graphics designers."
Keeping with the guiding mission to truly have the winning design reflect the will of Clevelanders, CLE Flag will keep the voting open well into September (at least), and spend the ensuing weeks trying to get out the vote.
"We want to make sure this is successful," Lachman said. "With how momentous this is, getting the voices of Clevelanders heard and really trying to embrace this, it's a huge part of the project."
The three finalists will square off against the current flag, the one approved by Cleveland in 1896 that was designed by Susan Hepburn, an 18-year-old art school graduate whose submission to a contest sponsored by The Plain Dealer gained the admiration of the selection committee, which praised its "power and simplicity."
Check out the finalists and explanations of the symbolism below.
Option #1 is rich in symbolism that reflects Cleveland's history and spirit. The six-pointed star honors Cleveland’s historical nickname, "The Sixth City," and nods to the current city flag’s six symbols representative of Cleveland’s industrial and nautical history. The prominent "C" stands for Cleveland, while the swallowtail-shaped red section honors Ohio’s state flag shape and opens up to the right, signaling the forward progress of our city. The blue field to the right symbolizes Lake Erie, while the blue within the “C” represents the Cuyahoga River, named “Crooked River” by the Native American tribes of our region. The red stripe between the "C" and the blue field signifies Cleveland’s Rust Belt heritage. The overall red, white, and blue color scheme pays homage to the original Cleveland flag, as well as the Ohio and U.S. flags.
Option #2 weaves together elements of Cleveland's identity and history. The six-pointed star represents Cleveland’s historical nickname, "The Sixth City," and echoes the six symbols on the original flag, while also organized in such a way to symbolize the six tuning pegs on a guitar, a nod to Cleveland's rich rock and roll heritage. The blue wavy line represents the Cuyahoga River, named by Native American tribes in our region to mean "Crooked River." The green flanking the sides of the blue wavy line pays homage to Cleveland’s nickname, "The Forest City." The white lines in the center stand for civic virtue, tying together the city's past, present, and enduring spirit.
Flag Option #3 Symbolism
Option #3 captures the essence of Cleveland through thoughtful symbolism. The six-pointed star signifies Cleveland’s historical nickname, "The Sixth City," and honors the original flag’s six symbols of industrial and nautical themes. The blue section at the top represents Lake Erie to the north of the city, while the green portion at the bottom symbolizes Cleveland’s nickname, "The Forest City" and celebrates Cleveland’s metroparks system. The white line represents the city's shoreline and includes a wave crest pointed to the right, representing our city’s forward progress. The circle encircling the star pays tribute to the Ohio flag, connecting Cleveland to its state heritage.
Current City Flag Symbolism
The current flag of the city contains three vertical stripes in red, white, and blue, which symbolize American patriotism. At the center of the white stripe is a shield, outlined in red and blue, bearing the city's name, "Cleveland," and the founding year, 1796, encircled by a laurel wreath. The shield's upper left corner features an anvil, hammer, and wheel, representing the city's industrial heritage, while the upper right corner displays an anchor, windlass, and oars, highlighting Cleveland's role as a commercial port on the Great Lakes. Below the shield, the words "Progress and Prosperity" were added later on, reflecting the city’s motto.
Cast your vote at CLE Flag now, rating each design on a 1-10 scale.
The finalists, it should be noted, each received $1,000, with the winner slated to get an additional $2,000. As for future sales, Lachman said they plan on partnering with a manufacturer who will help funnel donations from the proceeds back to a local charity.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed