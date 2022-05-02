Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Here is Trump Endorsing Candidate in Ohio Who Doesn't Exist

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 9:28 am

At a rally in Nebraska this weekend, former President Donald Trump touted his endorsement of a candidate for Senate in Ohio who does not exist: JD Mandel.

Trump clearly had his signals crossed, mixing up JD Vance, the Hillbilly Elegy author and Peter Thiel puppet who has recast himself as an anti-big-tech populist, (who in fact Trump did endorse); and Josh Mandel, the soulless Beachwood grifter who has successfully courted the Ohio Evangelical vote.

"We've endorsed JP right?" Trump asked offstage, mixing up Vance's initials. "JD Mandel. And he's doing great."

Alas, JD Mandel is not doing great, because JD Mandel is not a person. That didn't stop a clever social media user from creating the Twitter account @JDMandelforOhio, and inviting voters to write his name in on the ballot Tuesday. The account has been suspended.

Vance and Mandel are leading in recent polls, though Northeast Ohio Republican Matt Dolan is also on the rise. Dolan is the one candidate who has not debased himself in seeking Trump's endorsement.

The primary is Tuesday, and in the race's final 24-36 hours, we can expect the rhetoric to as sane and relevant as it has been over the past many months. Mandel, like businessman Mike Gibbons, was furious not to receive Trump's endorsement. He is now reveling in attacks on Vance for his past anti-Trump comments and positions.
 



 

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Trending

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

By Sam Allard

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

Bradford Pear Trees, aka Semen Trees, Now Blooming, Will Be Banned in Ohio Next Year

By Allison Babka

Semen tree season is upon us

Cleveland Clinic Takes Leap in "Fair Share Deficit" Rankings, From Worst to Fourth Worst Hospital in Nation

By Sam Allard

The Cleveland Clinic

What Experts Told Me To Do After My Positive COVID-19 At-Home Test

By Anna Gibbs, Science News

As many as 50 percent of those in the United States testing positive for COVID-19 in the coming weeks may find out via an at-home test, researchers say. That creates challenges for tracking case counts.

Also in News & Views

As Ohio Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, Workforce Shortages Remain a Problem

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Between 2010 and 2018, Ohio posted a decline of more than 10,000 enrollees in teacher preparation programs.

Ohio Celebrates 150 Years of Arbor Day

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Cleveland is among the 248 Tree City USA cities in Ohio.

Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose Says Dems Might Wreck Election Integrity If They Win, Touts Trump, Who’s Suspected of Election Fraud

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary of State Frank LaRose announces the referral of 117 cases of alleged voting and voter registration fraud stemming from the 2020 elections.

Senate Republicans Seek to Eliminate Ohio’s Income Tax Over 10 Years

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Senate Republicans Seek to Eliminate Ohio’s Income Tax Over 10 Years
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us