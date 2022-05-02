Here is Trump Endorsing Candidate in Ohio Who Doesn't Exist

Trump: We’ve endorsed Dr.Oz. We’ve endorsed JP right? JD Mandell. He’s doing great pic.twitter.com/wkP3KetanL — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2022

When Hillary Clinton was calling us “Deplorables”, JD Vance was calling us “Racists” and bragging about voting for Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/5ed6fnILSe — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) May 1, 2022

At a rally in Nebraska this weekend, former President Donald Trump touted his endorsement of a candidate for Senate in Ohio who does not exist: JD Mandel.Trump clearly had his signals crossed, mixing up JD Vance, theauthor and Peter Thiel puppet who has recast himself as an anti-big-tech populist, (who in fact Trump did endorse); and Josh Mandel, the soulless Beachwood grifter who has successfully courted the Ohio Evangelical vote."We've endorsed JP right?" Trump asked offstage, mixing up Vance's initials. "JD Mandel. And he's doing great."Alas, JD Mandel is not doing great, because JD Mandel is not a person. That didn't stop a clever social media user from creating the Twitter account @JDMandelforOhio, and inviting voters to write his name in on the ballot Tuesday. The account has been suspended.Vance and Mandel are leading in recent polls, though Northeast Ohio Republican Matt Dolan is also on the rise. Dolan is the one candidate who has not debased himself in seeking Trump's endorsement.The primary is Tuesday, and in the race's final 24-36 hours, we can expect the rhetoric to as sane and relevant as it has been over the past many months. Mandel, like businessman Mike Gibbons, was furious not to receive Trump's endorsement. He is now reveling in attacks on Vance for his past anti-Trump comments and positions.