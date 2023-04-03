Hyland Software Lays Off 1,000 Workers

Hyland The company made drastic cuts this week

Hyland Software, the Westlake-based company perennially recognized on lists and rankings of the best places to work in Northeast Ohio, announced today that it will lay off around 1,000 employees, approximately 20% of its workforce."In a company that is always changing, today we are announcing the hardest change we've ever had to make," Hyland President and CEO Bill Priemer wrote in an email to staff. "We are restructuring our organization. We are removing layers of management, adjusting team sizes and reassigning responsibilities across departments and levels. I recognize and understand the gravity of this decision and the impact it will have on our friends and colleagues who will be leaving. I take responsibility for the decisions we are sharing today, and I realize how difficult this is for you all."Workers across the U.S. will today receive an email with a status update on their employment status. Those being let go will be invited to a Zoom, after which details of severance and "offboarding" will be shared. Those working outside of the country will be notified per local laws and regulations.Priemer cited ongoing economic concerns and "shifts in our market" for the decision, as well as Hyland's transition to a cloud-focused company. Pursuing that goal included investments and "we did not anticipate the degree to which inflation, rising interest rates and wage increases would impact our expenses. Furthermore, the challenging economic climate we currently face is prompting many organizations to pull back on their technology expenditures... Wutsourcing the jobs to India and Poland.Now, the software company joins the steady beat of workforce reductions in the tech world."To those of you who will be leaving us, you have made Hyland a better company and enriched our community. We will do what we can to help ease this transition," Priemer wrote in his memo. "For those in the U.S., this includes providing a minimum of three months of severance (more for extended tenure), a minimum of five months of healthcare coverage, continued access to our employee assistance program, and career resources to help you find your next opportunity."