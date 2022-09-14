Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes
Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old.
Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons, Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
Jennifer's obituary from Lakewood's Zeis-McGreevy funeral home notes her charitable work, her vibrant personality and her generosity of spirit.
"Many individuals were touched by her acts of kindness," it reads, "but few knew the far reaching extent of her charitable work. She was a wonderful, giving and intimate friend to so many."
Her husband and sons, according to the obit, were the most important things in the world to her.
There will be a funeral mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, (17514 Detroit Ave., Lakewood), which is open to the public. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jennifer's memory to Catholic Charities
or Care Alliance
.
***
