Lakewood Eyes Expansion of Waterfront Access at Lakewood Park, Looks For Funding

Eight years after the Solstice Steps opened, plans call for a pier, small beach and even more access to the water

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 9:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Scenic views from the Solstice Steps - Photo by Aerial Agents
Photo by Aerial Agents
Scenic views from the Solstice Steps
When the of Solstice Steps opened up in Lakewood Park in October 2015, those five levels of concrete quickly became, by the following summer, one of the best places to catch dreamy  views of Lake Erie sunlight. (See: Instagram.)

It felt long overdue: Just about 90 percent of the Cleveland suburb's access to Lake Erie is off limits to the public.

“Chicago builds beaches and running trails and Ferris wheels along the lake,” a Lakewood resident told the Plain Dealer after Solstice's opening. Cleveland "builds airports and factories and fences. So seeing Lakewood actually embrace the water in such a unique way really means a lot to me.”

After eight years of embracing that water—and drawing, one estimate from Placer suggests, 200,000 visitors a year—Lakewood Park is once again on the city's mind. Late last month, after a year's worth of drafting up a trio of potential designs, Lakewood's development team came a notch closer to Solstice's second stage.

On February 27, three dozen or so Lakewood residents gathered in an auditorium at City Hall to provide feedback on general design for the remaining three acres of land on Lakewood Park's northern edge. That is, according to its architects at SmithGroup, foreseeing the careful additions of a pier, cobble beach and lakeside terrace.

The idea, as Jason Stangland, SmithGroup's waterfront market director, told the crowd that day, is to give those hundreds of thousands of visitors what they really, really want. More lake.

click to enlarge A rendering, presented at Lakewood City Hall in late February, of what Lakewood Park's northern edge could look like next year. - SmithGroup
SmithGroup
A rendering, presented at Lakewood City Hall in late February, of what Lakewood Park's northern edge could look like next year.

"This whole debate about access [to Lake Erie] is interesting to me," Stangland said at the meeting. "Is it proximity? Is it getting over the water? Is it dipping my toes in the water? Or, is it all of those things?"

Stangland, who is also helping move along SmithGroup's work on the Cuyahoga County lake access plan, cited survey data to back up those collective calls for more stuff. Eighty-six percent of Lakewooders labeled "more access" as an extension's top priority. Sixty-five percent wanted the ability to kayak, boat or paddle-board.

A year's worth of feedback led Stangland, along with architect Michelle Johnson, to select one of three proposed designs, a layout that calls for a lengthy pier jutting out to the Park's northeast side, and a cobble beach hugging its south end. ("Not a lay out, sun tan beach," Stangland said.) And before that beach, 20-inch terrace seating that would mimic the Solstice Steps leisurely lure. "I see yoga done on there," he said.
click to enlarge The park could see the addition of a long pier, with a cobbled beach below it, for kayak and boat access. - SmithGroup
SmithGroup
The park could see the addition of a long pier, with a cobbled beach below it, for kayak and boat access.
"That is why the city's investing along the lakefront: it's about community," Stangland said in a phone call with Scene Friday. "Providing amenities for the residents themselves. It's acknowledging that there's a demand to, first of all, get closer to the lake."

And, on the park's northernmost edge, a "Central Lakeside Terrace," a tiered platform erected over where a former fishing desk used to stand, one which gives visitors the greatest chance to feel, and not just gander at, Lake Erie. Minding, Stangland warned, its waves.

Despite the potential for a sudden ice bath, Stangland said Lakewood should be seeking a fine balance between beauty and practicality. "Overwhelmingly, what we heard was that [the design] first of all had to be natural," he said.

Lakewood will be seeking funds through its own Capital Improvement Plan, along with state and federal grants. Stangland said that SmithGroup will fine-tune the drawings teased in late February after the project goes through its permitting phase. A design report will be finalized by late this week.

An engineer could be hired for the buildout, he suggested, later this year or in early 2025.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Detroit-Shoreway Bridge 'Low Line' Project Gets $7M Federal Funding Boost

By Mark Oprea

About 10,000 Northeast Ohioans toured the future 'Low Line' last summer.

How to Grow Actually Really Good Weed in Your Backyard This Summer

By Eric Sandy

Coming soon to a backyard near you

Four Minutes of History: How Clevelanders Are Getting Ready for the Awe and Logistical Challenges of the April 8th Total Solar Eclipse

By Mark Oprea

Amateur astronomer Jay Ryan, 62, holds up a laminated copy of the Saros cycle, a chronology of every eclipse in recent millenia. Ryan’s been tapped by Cuyahoga County to help navigate a total eclipse task force.

NOACA Study Details Dangers of Downtown Cleveland Streets, Paves Way for Solutions

By Mark Oprea

Cyclists downtown last summer. A recent study by NOACA teased bike lanes in Cleveland's future.

Donald Trump Makes Last Minute Push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate Primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Former President and 2024 GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Dayton.

Ohio Study Finds Disproportionate Rates of School Discipline

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Study Finds Disproportionate Rates of School Discipline

He’s in an Ohio Prison for Exposing Someone to HIV - Even Though He Couldn’t Transmit the Virus

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame and Rachel Dissell

He’s in an Ohio Prison for Exposing Someone to HIV - Even Though He Couldn’t Transmit the Virus

Big Loans, Outside Spending Stand Out in Final Campaign Reports Ahead of Ohio’s U.S. Senate Primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

From left, Mike Kaylmyer moderates a U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary forum between state Sen. Matt Dolan, Secretary of State Frank Larose, and businessman Bernie Moreno Monday, February 19, 2024, in the TLB Auditorium at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
More

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us