Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Legalizing Cannabis Reduces Opioid Perscriptions, Study Shows

Pharmacies in states with legal adult-use marijuana purchase less prescription codeine

By on Sat, Jan 28, 2023 at 7:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit - Metro Time Staff
Metro Time Staff
A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit

States that have legalized adult-use marijuana have a significant reduction pharmacy-based codeine prescriptions a new study shows. The study was published January 19 in the Journal of Health Economics.

Using data from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration which tracks controlled substances across the U.S., the study looked at 11 states that had legalized adult-use cannabis between 2010 and 2019. Researchers found that there was a 26 percent reduction in “pharmacy-based distribution of codeine” and after four years many states experienced as much as a 37 percent reduction.

Codeine is an opioid, and prescription opioids contribute to more than 10,000 overdose U.S. deaths annually. But codeine is just one such opioid prescription, and the study found that marijuana legalization had “minimal impact on distribution of other opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine in any setting.” Plus, marijuana legalization did not have an impact on hospital-distribution of codeine.

Researchers speculated that the pharmacy-based reduction is because codeine is a weaker opioid with a high potential for addiction. Since cannabis, like codeine, can help reduce chronic pain, its legalization can shift consumers away from opioid misuse and towards cannabis.

“A reduction in the misuse of opioids will save lives,” says Shyam Raman, a doctoral candidate at Cornell University and lead author of the study. “Our research indicated that recreational cannabis laws substantially reduce distribution of codeine to pharmacies, an overlooked potential benefit to legalizing recreational cannabis use.”

The study further confirms what other studies have found, that given the option, patients will often substitute marijuana for opioid painkillers. In 2019, the Journal of Pain came to this conclusion using online surveys submitted by adult cannabis users. When survey respondents were asked why they’d made the change, they sited fewer adverse side effects and more success managing symptoms.

Harm Reduction Journal published a similar study in 2019 that was based on a survey of 2,000 Canadian adult-use marijuana users.

This study is unique since it uses DEA data instead of survey respondents. The DEA data shows endpoint distribution of controlled substances — so whether the drugs ended up at a pharmacy, a hospital, a specialist, or a narcotic treatment program. The authors believe this is the first study of its kind to use the DEA data in this way.

As of November 2022, 21 states have legalized adult-use marijuana.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

Kim Kardashian Came to Ohio to Talk Kevin Keith, Whose Case Now Rests in Gov. Mike DeWine’s Hands

By Eric Sandy

Kim Kardashian joins the Keith family in Columbus.

Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods

By Maria Elena Scott

Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

By Mark Oprea

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

Also in News & Views

Clevelanders For Public Transit Challenge City, Cuyahoga County Leaders: Go Carless for a Week

By Mark Oprea

An RTA light rail car on the Green Line. Transit advocates are urging city and county leaders to ditch their cars for a week in February.

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

By Mark Oprea

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

Advocates Will Continue to Push for Participatory Budgeting in Cleveland After City Council Shoots Down Legislation

By Maria Elena Scott

PB CLE member Keshawn Walker speaks outside City Hall on Monday, January 9.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us