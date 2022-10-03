Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Listen to this Incredible Explosion of "Fucks" After Cheating Fishermen Exposed at Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship

"We got weights in fish!"

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 10:28 am

Lake Erie Walleye Trail


No less than the New York Times reported this weekend on a scandal in Cleveland that has rocked the angling world.

A two-man team team competing in the championship event of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament Friday, held at Gordon Park / E. 72nd Street fishing area, was discovered to have inserted lead weights into the fish they caught.

The tournament judge, Jason Fischer, estimated that the five fish in question should have weighed about four pounds each, or twenty total. When they came in at 34 pounds, he suspected foul play and cut them open, discovering lead balls inside. 

The two competitors, Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky, would have finished in first place had the weights not been discovered, nabbing a grand prize of $30,000.

According to the Toledo Blade, Runyan and Cominsky had won the three previous Lake Erie Walleye Trail qualifying tournaments in June, July and September. They'd secured thousands of dollars in the other regional fishing tournaments as well. They were immediately disqualified from the Lake Erie Walleye Trail competition.

The moment the weights were discovered was captured on video and has circulated on social media in the competitive fishing world.

"We got weights in fish!" Fischer declared, then screaming at Runyan to "get the fuck outta here."

The cascading outrage is really something to behold. Video below.

Don't cheat. 

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
