Literary Cleveland to Publish Environmental Anthology from Local Writers

The local literary arts nonprofit Literary Cleveland has announced that it will publish an anthology of environmental writing on Friday, April 15.
Reflections of The Land: Meditations on Environment & Industry
features the written work of 15 local writers — poets, essayists and fiction writers — reflecting on Cleveland's natural and built environments.
"This anthology gives Cleveland writers a space to maintain a sense of place when the place around us is changing so dramatically," Literary Cleveland wrote in its announcement. "The essays and poems in this anthology explore the ways in which the natural and the industrial fuse together to shape environments in Cleveland."
It's probably superfluous to note that included among the anthology's many subjects is the Cuyahoga River, which might as well be the international symbol for the fiery collision of the natural and industrial worlds.
The anthology is the brainchild of Aparna Paul, a recent graduate of Case Western Reserve University and a member of Literary Cleveland's internship program. It is a part of the organization's Amplify Voices series, designed to "empower, uplift, and celebrate communities by giving them the platform to tell their own stories on their own terms." It was produced in partnership with The Land, a local journalism nonprofit.
A virtual launch party has been scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, April 15 and will feature readings from many of the anthology's contributors. The event is free to the public, but registration is required
.
***
