Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Loren Naji Sues INTRO Developer and Panzica Construction After His 3,000-Pound Sculpture Disappeared From Ohio City

"That was my pride, and I'll never be able to see it again," the artist said of the piece

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 5:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Artist Loren Naji stands at the spot in Ohio City where his 3,000-pound artwork, 'They Have Landed', once stood. Last spring, Naji claims, Panzica Construction destroyed the orb without warning. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Artist Loren Naji stands at the spot in Ohio City where his 3,000-pound artwork, 'They Have Landed', once stood. Last spring, Naji claims, Panzica Construction destroyed the orb without warning.

Artist Loren Naji's first foray into artistic time capsules was intended to be his longest-lasting work yet.

Called "They Have Landed," the 3,000-pound, hollow sphere made from 192 layers of plywood took the multidisciplinary sculptor and abstract painter a year and half to build.

At one of his galas in 2011, he invited guests to bring personal items in Ziploc bags, "stuff" later put in the sphere/time capsule.

That same day, the orb — with its wine bottles and CDs and personal effects—was forklifted down the street to a small triangle of RTA-owned land in front of the Red Line stop on West 25th, not to be opened until 2050.

click to enlarge Naji's 'They Have Landed' on display before construction of the Intro building. - Courtesy Loren Naji
Courtesy Loren Naji
Naji's 'They Have Landed' on display before construction of the Intro building.

"It was my way, I thought, of invigorating the community," Naji said.

But it only made it part of the way to 2050.

Last spring, Naji told Scene, Panzica Construction, the company hired by Harbor Bay Ventures to build the Intro mixed-use complex just across the street from where "They Have Landed" sat, covertly destroyed his piece of public art and deposited in an unknown landfill.

In a Federal lawsuit filed this week by his attorney Susannah Muskovitz, Naji claims that Harbor Bay and Panzica's "willful, wanton and malicious" decision to dispose of "They Have Landed"  is unjust, primarily under the federal Visual Artist Rights Act, which protects visual artists' rights when their public work is damaged. The complaint alleges vandalism, property damage and breach of contract.

"Naji has incurred significant financial losses as a result of the unlawful destruction of the Sculpture," the lawsuit reads. "It “harms Naji’s reputation and causes him substantial harm.”

In a phone interview Friday, Dan Whalen, the CEO of Harbor Bay, said his company was not at fault.

"We owned a public right away that was used as part of a street reconfiguration," Whalen said. "But I'll say nothing at all was removed or destroyed at our direction or knowing that it was public art."

As for the land in question, which included a small bronze plaque honoring Naji's work, Whalen is referring the triangle where the sculpture stood.

According to the complaint, GCRTA—which had signed a contract with Naji for the artwork on July 22, 2011—"dedicated" the land strip to the city as a right-of-way, due to its proximity to the soon-to-be-built Intro project.

Regardless, according to Naji, if GCRTA was to ever move the orb, they would have to give him six-month notice before doing so. The contract, however, expired on July 31, 2021.

A planning document from November of 2021 shows that Intro construction plans included a note to remove the sculpture — though the documents aren't clear whether it was temporary or permanent.

Either way, no one told the artist.

click to enlarge Loren Naji Sues INTRO Developer and Panzica Construction After His 3,000-Pound Sculpture Disappeared From Ohio City (10)

As construction went on, Panzica wrapped the triangle in fencing. And though GCRTA had paid to secure "They Have Landed" with four six-foot anchor bolts, as to keep the piece in place until its 2050 re-opening, the enormous artwork disappeared last August.

"No one ever emailed me," Naji said over coffee Friday, ironically, at Edda in the Intro building. "They haven't called, emailed, texted, anything! No Facebook, Instagram! No one has gotten a hold of me from the city, not RTA, not Harbor Bay, and not Panzica Construction."

Susannah Muskovitz, Naji's attorney who was at the 2011 gala and who has Naji's Eye of God displayed in her firm's office, corroborated the radio silence. She had mailed letters—with colored photos of the orb and the alleged crime scene—to all parties, all without responses as of this writing.

"Complete arrogance," Muskovitz said, "in my opinion."

As for a proper amount for repayment, Naji isn't sure yet what he wants. At 66, he's learned to let pieces and galleries fade into somewhat obscure realms—his West 25th gallery was shut down after it was raided for not having a liquor license—yet letting Harbor and Panzica off the hook doesn't, for him, seem permissible.

"The piece? What's the value?" Naji said.  "$6,000? A half year of work? 12-hour days?"

He added, after a pause: "That was my pride, my reputation as an artist, it was an important part of my portfolio. And I'll never be able to see it again."
PDF — Naji v. Harbor Bay and Panzica

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's What Happened to the Plan to Open a Constantino's in Tremont

By Mark Oprea

The Olney building, site of the proposed grocery store in Tremont

Put-in-Bay: Vice Shitty — A Police Chief, a Florida Strip Club Mogul, a “Bribe” and the Grand Criminal Conspiracy That Didn’t Exist

By Doug Brown

An island never far from scandal

As Water from East Palestine Explosion Makes Its Way Down the Ohio River, Officials Say Levels of Hazardous Chemicals Not Harmful

By Madeline Fening

As Water from East Palestine Explosion Makes Its Way Down the Ohio River, Officials Say Levels of Hazardous Chemicals Not Harmful

East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing

By Maria Elena Scott

East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing

Also in News & Views

Cincinnati Closes Water Intake From Ohio River 'Out of Abundance of Caution' for Possible East Palestine Disaster Toxins

By Allison Babka

Cincinnati Closes Water Intake From Ohio River 'Out of Abundance of Caution' for Possible East Palestine Disaster Toxins

EPA, Congressional Delegation Visit East Palestine to Hear From Residents Impacted by Derailment

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

EPA, Congressional Delegation Visit East Palestine to Hear From Residents Impacted by Derailment

Ohio Abortion Rights Groups Merge and Set Sights for Amendment on November Ballot

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Abortion Rights Groups Merge and Set Sights for Amendment on November Ballot

Ohio Democrats Talk Next Steps Following Norfolk Southern Derailment

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — FEBRUARY 15: Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and Assistant Minority Whip Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, Senate Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio, D-Lakewood, state Rep. Lauren McNally, D-Youngstown, and interested parties from environmental and agricultural groups on the state, federal and nonprofit levels talk to the press about concerns following the East Palestine train derailment, its environmental impacts, and potential policy solutions, February 15, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us