Lost African Serval Cat Spotted at Cleveland Steel Mill

In June the cat escaped and drew police calls warning of a cheetah on the prowl

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 2:59 pm

click to enlarge Here kitty? - FB
FB
Here kitty?

It appears the lost African serval cat, which escaped from its near-east side Cleveland owner in June, was spotted early last weekend, eyes ablaze and teeth showing, at a local steel mill.

It, in all likelihood, is the same "house cat" which drew calls to the police in late June as residents who spotted what didn't in fact look like a house cat sought assistance.

An incident log from the Cleveland police shows calls for an "exotic cat" as "big as a dog" that had cops scrambling to call local kennels to see if they dealt in such animals. Callers from around East 37th and Cedar reported a "bobcat" sighting and begged "send the police now, there are children around." Witnesses described a "cheetah" or "something similar" but by the time cops were tooling around the cat was nowhere to be seen.

Family members pleaded for information on the cat's whereabouts, and this appears to be the first documented sighting post-escape.


Servals, native to Africa, can grow to between 20 and 40 pounds and can travel up to 20 miles a day. They are incredibly gifted hunters, so this fella has probably had no trouble finding food.

