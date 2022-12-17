Mansfield's Snow Trails Offers After-Dark Glow Snow Tubing This Winter

Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

An array of LED lights will lead snow tubers down six tubing lanes located in Snow Trails' Vertical Descent Snow Tubing Park.

By on Sat, Dec 17, 2022 at 8:58 am

Mansfield's Snow Trails resort offers glow snow tubing after dusk from mid-December through mid-March. - Photo: Courtesy of Snow Trails
Mansfield's Snow Trails resort offers glow snow tubing after dusk from mid-December through mid-March.

Just an hour south of Cleveland, winter sports enthusiasts have an opportunity to try something a bit different this season.

Located in scenic Possum Run Valley in Mansfield, Snow Trails offers skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and, after dark, glow snow tubing.

On Thursdays through Sundays starting at dusk, an array of LED lights will lead snow tubers down six tubing lanes located in Snow Trails' Vertical Descent Snow Tubing Park.

Each season typically runs from mid-December through mid-March, depending on the weather. (The trails opened yesterday.)

Guests can also go snow tubing during daylight hours, though the LED lights are only turned on after dusk.

After hitting the slopes, Snow Trails guests can visit The Last Run Bar & Deli for specialty pizzas, deli sandwiches, wraps and more. For those who are more inclined to sip an adult beverage while the kiddos hit the slopes, the Snowflake Loft Bar serves craft beers and spirits in a scenic loft space with a cozy fireplace. Lucky's Cafeteria also offers a number of grab-and-go meals and snacks in the heart of Snow Trails' main ski lodge.

Glow snow tubing tickets must be purchased in advance on Snow Trails' website. Two-hour tickets are $30 per person. Season passes start at $325 per person.

There are currently no height or weight restrictions for snow tubing. Snow Trails supplies the tubes.

Snow Trails is located at 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield. More info: snowtrails.com.

