Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

More Young Children Are Eating Cannabis Edibles by Mistake, Study Finds

There’s been an 1,375% increase in reports of U.S. children under 6 accidentally consuming THC, often at home

By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 10:02 am

More Young Children Are Eating Cannabis Edibles by Mistake, Study Finds
Steve Neavling


A growing number of children in the U.S. have accidentally consumed cannabis-infused edibles in recent years, according to a new study.

The report, published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, analyzed data from the National Poison Data System. It found a staggering 1,375% increase in reported cases of children under the age of 6 accidentally eating cannabis-infused products over the past five years, from 2017 to 2021.

Nearly all of the 7,043 incidents, or 97%, occurred at home, and in 22.7% of cases children were admitted to a hospital.

Cannabis-infused edibles “are particularly appealing to toddlers because they resemble common treats such as candies, chocolates, cookies, or other baked goods,” the authors wrote. And this can be dangerous, because a small amount of edibles can contain a large amount of THC, the substance in cannabis that gets you high, especially for a young child.

“If a child opens a pack of (cannabis-infused) gummy bears, they’re not likely to stop at one. Kids enjoy candy,” said Dr. Marit Tweet, one of the study’s co-authors, according to the BBC. “They may consume the whole package.”

Fortunately, it’s almost impossible to overdose on cannabis. According to the study, the most common reported effect was central nervous system (CNS) depression, which includes drowsiness and lethargy, and other effects include ataxia (loss of control of movement), agitation, and confusion.

In about 36% of the cases, the children were treated and released, and less than 2% developed more severe effects.

No deaths were reported by the study.

A growing number of states have legalized cannabis in recent years. The study found an increase in incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tweet telling the BBC she theorized that the lockdowns could have led to increased opportunities for exposure.

Some states have restrictions on how cannabis edibles can be packaged in order to make them less appealing to children. In Michigan, the packaging for cannabis-infused products cannot include images or cartoons or fruit, and the words “candy” or “candies” cannot be used. They also cannot mimic the packaging of commercially sold candy, and must be clearly marked as containing THC.

“We need to remain vigilant in protecting children from accidentally ingesting marijuana products," Michigan’s former Marijuana Regulatory Agency executive director Andrew Brisbo said in a statement ahead of a crackdown on cannabis packaging in 2022. “When the products leave the stores, it is important that the packaging is not attractive to minors. Obviously, nothing we can do is as impactful as the watchful eyes of adults, but we want parents in Michigan to know that we are doing everything in our power to prevent children from unknowingly consuming marijuana products.”

Experts advise parents to keep cannabis-infused edibles in a hard-to-reach spot or locked up, away from other food.

If a child accidentally consumed a cannabis-infused edible, the MRA urges parents to call the poison control hotline at 800-222-1222.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009. In addition to writing, he supplies occasional illustrations as well.
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rude, Crude and Lewd: The Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected in 2022

By Maria Elena Scott

Rude, Crude and Lewd: The Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected in 2022

They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science Championed by an Ohio Cop to Decide They Were Liars.

By Brett Murphy, ProPublica

A photo posted on Facebook by the Moraine, Ohio, police department when announcing the retirement of Deputy Chief Tracy Harpster.

Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

You Can Now Book Overnight Stays at the Historic and Haunted Franklin Castle

By Vince Grzegorek

You Can Now Book Overnight Stays at the Historic and Haunted Franklin Castle

Also in News & Views

Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

MetroHealth Releases Salary and Bonus Details of Leadership Team Dating Back Five Years

By Mark Oprea

Boutros

Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is

By Mark Oprea

Tower City, pictured here December 29, sees roughly a third of the foot traffic of the Arcades down the street.

MetroHealth Saw a Record Number of Frostbite Patients During Last Weekend's Blizzard

By Mark Oprea

MetroHealth Saw a Record Number of Frostbite Patients During Last Weekend's Blizzard
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us