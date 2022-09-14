Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Music Through the Street's 22nd Annual Battle of the Bands Brings the HBCU-Style Marching Band Experience to Cleveland This Week

“It helps kids learn so many things, not just music"

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 2:11 pm

click to enlarge An Alabama State drum major - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
An Alabama State drum major

Marching bands have been a critical part of Donshon Wilson's life dating back to high school and as the founder of Music Through the Streets, the East Cleveland native is continuing to cultivate the culture here for others by showcasing high-energy performances from HBCUs and local and national high school bands in the annual Battle of the Bands event, which takes place this Friday and Saturday.

Wilson, who attended Central State University where he was part of the Invincible Marauder Band, returned to East Cleveland as a substitute teacher in 1997 and began helping out with the Shaw High School's Mighty Marching Cardinal Band's percussion section. Three years later he was the band director and created Music Through the Streets because he saw a chance to show students how their musical ability could open up opportunities for higher education, and how marching band culture could benefit them more generally.

“[The program] allows [students] to express themselves,” Wilson said. “It [also] helps them learn so many things, not just music but how to be productive citizens.”

HBCU culture, he said, embraces each student individually, especially those from the inner city, and is a healthy environment for students who are leaving home for the first time.

Wilson, now the Director of Student Wellness and Parent Engagement at Warrensville Heights High School and the school's band director, believes wholly in the program's mission and the ability of band to change lives, something he learned in college.

Dr. James Oliver, now the director of bands at Alabama State University, led the Central State University Marching Marauder's during Wilson's time there.

Oliver says HBCU marching bands bring people together from many different walks of life, giving students a second family.

“Every weekend there’s camaraderie, it means so much for us to come together and enjoy ourselves,” he said. “The HBCU bands are important because when there’s not a band at that half time, it’s a totally different feeling."

And separate from the game, the band programs are there to help students succeed off the field. "We’re here to keep [the students] going, showing them and telling them that they can do it," he said.

He's proud of what Wilson's accomplished but when he brings his squad to Cleveland this week, he intends on showing him "who [he] got it from."

"We're going to march in and do what we always do," he said. "The fireworks are coming!"

Cleveland native Travis Beane is the current band director for Trotwood-Madison High School’s Marching Musical Machine of the Midwest (TM4) from Dayton, Ohio. He’s starting his second year as director at the high school, which is one of eight squads that will compete for the championship at the Battle of the Bands.

“Music Through the Streets has to be the largest show-style competition in the midwest,” he said.

Beane wants to continue to introduce his students to more opportunities to perform and travel before they go off to college.

“It means the world to [students], if we expose them to the culture…and a lot of these students have not made it outside of Dayton,” Beane said. “[When we travel to colleges], we hear their musicians not only play, but speak about their programs and how they’ve been impacted by them.” He says he takes his students on a college tour every year to witness the HBCU experience and understand how marching bands are a staple in that culture.

This week's Battle of the Bands festivities kick off Sept. 16 at the East Professional Center and will feature a community danceline competition, with a battle among HBCU marching bands following. It continues on Sept. 17 at the Bedford High School Bearcats Stadium with a resource fair and the high school marching band competition.

Find the full schedule and more information here.

Other HBCUs attending: The Marching Blue Pride Band of Stillman College under direction of Robert Baxter III; and The Mighty Marching Thorobreds of Kentucky State University under direction of Alvin Level.

Other competing high school bands include Euclid Marching Mighty Panthers from Euclid, Ohio; The Liden-McKinley Unstoppable Marching Mighty Panther Band from Columbus, Ohio; ECorse Mighty Marching Raiders from Ecorse, Michigan; the Chandler Park Academy Sonic Blue Marching Band from Harper Woods, Michigan; Craigmont Tsunami of Sound Marching Band from Memphis, Tennessee; The Oakpark Marching Legion Band of Oakpark, Michigan; and the Mighty Marching Mustangs of Maple Heights, Ohio.

Several community dance teams also hit the floor at East Professional Center: The Diamond Co., Thunder Elite, Reality Check, Dauntless Dancing Divas and Rising Stars Academy of Cheer & Dance.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Trending

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

By Sam Allard

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Brownie the Elf Will, Thankfully, Be the Cleveland Browns' Midfield Logo This Season

By Vince Grzegorek

Brownie the Elf Will, Thankfully, Be the Cleveland Browns' Midfield Logo This Season

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven

By Rosalind Early

Gov. Mike DeWine after signing the $74 billion, two-year state budget.

Ronayne and Weingart Get Petty in a Hurry at Jukebox Immigration Forum

By Sam Allard

Ronayne and Weingart crossed swords at Jukebox.

Also in News & Views

Cedar Point Falls Out of Top Five Amusement Park Rankings for First Time in More Than 20 Years

By Vince Grzegorek

Cedar Point Falls Out of Top Five Amusement Park Rankings for First Time in More Than 20 Years

Ohio Farm Workers Still Shut Out of Federal Labor Protections

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee won a collective-bargaining deal covering workers on tomato farms in Ohio in 1983, after an eight-year campaign and boycott.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven

By Rosalind Early

Gov. Mike DeWine after signing the $74 billion, two-year state budget.

Ohio Supreme Court to Rule on Whether Those Accused of Crimes Can Carry Guns

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court to Rule on Whether Those Accused of Crimes Can Carry Guns
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us