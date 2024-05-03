Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Agrees to Coat Glass to Prevent Bird Collisions

The cost? Close to $1 million

By on Fri, May 3, 2024 at 8:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The exterior of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will, after years of workarounds, be coated in a protective film to prevent bird collisions. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The exterior of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will, after years of workarounds, be coated in a protective film to prevent bird collisions.
Birders can rejoice: one of the most lethal buildings to our feathered friends will not be as deadly anymore.

Well, at least come this fall, when Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse plans to coat the majority of its surrounding glass facade with a bird-protective film, which would save tens of thousands from smacking into it in the first place.

As Signal Cleveland first reported Wednesday, the Gateway Economic Development Corporation signed off on a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to pay $845,975 to wrap the Cavs' home in Bird Divert, a thin film that acts as a caution light to birds while remaining relatively invisible to the human eye.

That expenditure, following two years searching for a workaround, comes as a gigantic win for Lights Out and other bird advocacy groups who work to prevent collisions. Delisting the FieldHouse as a building-of-concern that is, several sources said, a direct result of advocacy work in the past year.

"That's by large the biggest offender in terms of bird collisions," Matthew Schumar, a program coordinator at the Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative, told Scene on Thursday. "On a busy day you can stand there on Huron, and watch as birds fall all around you."

"This is great," he added, "this is a huge step forward."
Roughly 1.7 billion to 2 billion birds collide with buildings in America every year, according to the Audubon Society, mostly with glass-heavy, low-rise structures that blind eyes mid-flight. Most collisions happen just after dawn, and during the high migratory months in spring and early fall.

In Downtown Cleveland, one of the urban areas most prone to collisions in the Midwest, a handful of volunteers at Lights Out has been patrolling streets in the wee hours to rescue stunned birds, and preserve dead ones. Yet, due to the high amount of walking, lack of pay and early start time, the patrol group is hard pressed to fill its ranks.

"This should help though," Tim Jasinski, a wildlife rehabilitation specialist at Lake Erie Nature & Science Center, said regarding the FieldHouse's purchase. "What I've learned [with glass protection], is that there's a really low chance a bird will smack that window—unless they're being chased by a hawk and trying to get away."
click to enlarge Advocacy work from Lights Out, shown here attempting to rescue a warbler in front of the FieldHouse last year, influenced the Cavs' decision. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Advocacy work from Lights Out, shown here attempting to rescue a warbler in front of the FieldHouse last year, influenced the Cavs' decision.
Lights Out, which Jasinski helps manage, will still monitor the FieldHouse after Bird Divert is installed. Since March 15, the usual start of the spring migration, Jasinski said Lights Out's catalogued "probably over 300" birds thus far, which was fewer than those collected in 2023.

And not just due to a skewed pattern. "A lot of it is just not having enough people," he said.

Despite the short staff, Jasinski and his colleagues have worked in the past few years to put pressure on downtown property owners to consider making their windows less deadly. Those with high amounts of reflective, blinding glass, and near to open green spaces with trees to nestle in.

It was sometime in 2022 when, according to Schumar, he and others began talks with FieldHouse staff regarding the deadliness of their exterior. Schumar cited the Minnesota Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium, found to kill 100 birds a year, as good enough reason to reshape the arena.

Due to the costliness of installing Bird Divert—or Feather Friendly, its commonly-used competitor—Schumar said that FieldHouse's team, lead by Michael Lathrop, the FieldHouse's lead architect, tried to find cheaper workarounds. Turn their lights on earlier. Play a "predator-type" of sound, "like a raptor," to scare birds away from collision.

"Anything they could try," Schumar said, "before the step of having to treat the glass."

In an interview with Scene, Susan Oguche, a spokesperson for the Cavs and the FieldHouse, admitted that Jasinski, Schumar and others at Lights Out played a part in the Bird Divert expenditure.

"I think when we realized it was an issue, we sought a community organization to partner with on a solution," Oguche said. "The team is so relieved that we've been able to find a solution."

Schumar sees it a different way. "It's a PR move," he said. "They can use it to their advantage."

Manufactured in New Jersey, Bird Divert is a thin film that reflects ultraviolet light via a matrix pattern of hollow glass spheres about the size of dimes. It's different than the light-diffusing stuff installed on the Cuyahoga County building or the Huntington Convention Center.

Bird Divert, Oguche confirmed, is planned to be installed this summer.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Broadview Heights Pride Fest Moves Forward in Spite of Resident Hostility

By Mark Oprea

Counter-protestors outside Element 41 at a contentious drag brunch in Chardon last April. Tension between the LGBTQ community and hate groups has become more apparent in recent years.

Ohio City Bridgeworks Project Eyes Fall Groundbreaking After Last Year's Redesign

By Mark Oprea

Bridgeworks' latest design, shown again at Cuyahoga County Council on Monday, was just backed with a $2 million construction loan. Build out is slated to wrap up near the end of 2025.

Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 Finalist Voting is Now Open

By Vince Grzegorek

Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 Finalist Voting is Now Open

Cleveland Loses Points on This Year's City Clean Energy Scorecard

By Mark Oprea

A Cleveland skyline pic

Athens Co. Fracking Leak, Inaction Show the Dire Public Health Dangers of Ohio Regulatory Capture

By Marilou Johanek, Ohio Capital Journal

Athens Co. Fracking Leak, Inaction Show the Dire Public Health Dangers of Ohio Regulatory Capture

An Early Review of Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point: It Exceeds Expectations

By Zach Zelman

Top Thrill 2 in action

Ohio Gov. DeWine Said He Didn’t Know of Millions in FirstEnergy Support. Is It Plausible?

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined on stage by First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted to celebrate DeWine winning the Republican Party nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the DeWine-Husted campaign headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.

Court Issues Restraining Order Against Ohio Fracking Waste-Storage Facility

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

A flooded site at the Austin Master Services toxic-waste storage facility in Martin's Ferry, Ohio.
More

April 24, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us