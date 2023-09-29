'National Week Without Driving' Challenges Drivers to Think Beyond Cars

click to enlarge
Nearly a quarter of Cleveland households don't own a car.
The National Week Without Driving is October 2 to October 8, and local organizations are calling on local leaders to ditch their cars and take part. Bike Cleveland, Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT), the Northeast Ohio Coalition of Disability Organizations (NOCDO) and Youth Challenge are challenging all Clevelanders to walk or ride to better understand the barriers faced by those without cars.
“Most people with disabilities don't own their own cars or drive. They rely on pedestrian access, public transportation and rides with others,” said NOCDO co-chair Beth Glas. “A Week Without Driving is an opportunity to experience the daily challenges and joys of using our sidewalks and crosswalks, walking to and from businesses and utilizing public transit.”
In Cleveland, more than 22 percent of households don’t own a car
, according to the Census Bureau, and in East Cleveland that number jumps to 35 percent. Organizers say those who can’t or don’t drive are frequently overlooked in city policies and planning.
In addition to walking, taking public transportation, and riding bikes, scooters and skateboards, those participating can even ride in a car—so long as they don’t drive. Organizers want participants to take note of how much riding in a car can cost, “both financially and in favors.”
“Creative thinking in design, architecture and transportation, with a meaningful focus on universal access and inclusion, makes everyone’s neighborhood a more friendly and welcoming place,” said Youth Challenge CEO and NOCDO co-chair Chris Garr. “Cars aren’t the only vehicles with wheels.”
The week will also feature several events. On Tuesday, October 3, Bike Cleveland and NOCDO will host a webinar for businesses
on ways to welcome and include people with disabilities or mobility aids, bike riders and pedestrians at 12 p.m.
On Wednesday, dubbed “Walk, Ride and Roll to Work Day,” car-free commuters can enjoy free coffee and donuts in Public Square while learning about the organizations advocating for equitable mobility from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. And on Friday, October 6, participants are invited to ring in the weekend with a car-free happy hour at Masthead Brewery from 5 to 7 p.m.
Clevelanders interested in the challenge can learn more about the National Week Without Driving here
.
