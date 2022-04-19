Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

New Afterschool Program Dollars Available for Ohio Families

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 8:43 am

click to enlarge An estimated 814,000 Ohio kids would be enrolled in an after school program if these activities were available to them. - (ADOBE STOCK)
(Adobe Stock)
An estimated 814,000 Ohio kids would be enrolled in an after school program if these activities were available to them.

Nearly six in 10 parents in a recent poll said they are more worried about their child's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic.

Eligible Ohio families have a new opportunity to access activities to help improve kids' social connections and build life skills. The Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) program is an educational savings account, with a $500 credit families can use to pay for enrichment activities to help bridge pandemic learning gaps.

Michele Ritchlin, executive director of the Ohio Afterschool Network, said the list of possibilities is vast.

"Before or after-school educational programs, day camps, tuition at a learning extension center; tuition for learning pods; study skill services; things like languages classes, instrumental lessons, tutoring; field trips to historical landmarks, museums, science centers, theaters," Ritchlin outlined.

The program is open to students ages six to 18 whose household income is up to 300% of the federal poverty level, which is $79,500 for a family of four.

The governor set aside federal CARES Act dollars to fund the program for this year and next. Ritchlin explained cost and transportation are barriers for many families, so the unmet demand for after school care in Ohio is high.

"Eighty percent of their learning occurs outside of the school day," Ritchlin pointed out. "So what happens outside of school is as important as what happens inside school. And in Ohio, for every one child in a program, there are five waiting to get in. And that's an astonishing number."

Nine in 10 Ohio parents surveyed said they are satisfied with their child's after school program, with a majority agreeing the activities help build life skills and confidence, reduce risky behaviors and keep ki
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener
Photos From the Miller Lite Opening Day Party

Photos From the Miller Lite Opening Day Party

News & Views Slideshows

Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener
Photos From the Miller Lite Opening Day Party

Photos From the Miller Lite Opening Day Party

News & Views Slideshows

Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener
Photos From the Miller Lite Opening Day Party

Photos From the Miller Lite Opening Day Party

Trending

Ohio Reports Outbreak of Kids Turning Gay Due to Disney

By Pete Kotz

Ohio Reports Outbreak of Kids Turning Gay Due to Disney

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

By Sam Allard

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

Guns, Abortion, China: The Evolution of Tim Ryan

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Mon., Mar. 28, 2022; Wilberforce, Ohio, USA; U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) delivers his closing statement during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate at Central State University.

Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine Now Also Has COVID-19 Like Mike

By Allison Babka

Fran DeWine makes chicken wings ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl LVI game in February 2022.

Also in News & Views

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

By Sam Allard

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

'Senate Live' is Now Streaming CMSD Games and Athletic Competitions, Bringing Virtual Viewing to Fans and Families

By Vince Grzegorek

The 2015 East Tech boys basketball team

West Side Market to Offer Free Produce to Low-Income Shoppers in 10-Week Pilot Starting Today

By Sam Allard

Changes to be proposed to City Council to spur growth at West Side Market.

John Adams and His Drum Will Once Again Miss the Cleveland Guardians' Home Opener Due to Health Issues

By Vince Grzegorek

Adams is dealing with a litany of health issues
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us