Newly Renovated Gym Opens at Stella Walsh Rec Center in Slavic Village

Closed since 2010, the South High gym will also function as a training center for first responders.

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 10:29 am

Newly Renovated Gym Opens at Stella Walsh Rec Center in Slavic Village
Maria Elena Scott

Thirteen years after South High closed its doors, the Stella Walsh Rec Center in Slavic Village has opened the school up as a first responder training and recreation complex for area residents.

“This is an incredible day for Slavic Village,” said Ward 12 Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer. “In fact, it’s the day I have been waiting for since I was elected because that is the first time somebody came up to me and said, ‘Councilwoman, when you get into office the first thing you need to do is get the old gym at South High open for Stella Walsh.’”

The effort to open the complex was a collaboration between Cleveland City Council, Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration and the Departments of Public Safety and Recreation.

Since the city bought the property in 2021, the floors were re-done by a production company working on Lebron James’s movie “Shooting Stars,” and a secure corridor was added to connect the Stella Walsh Rec Center to the gym.

At a news conference celebrating the opening of the facility, city officials also addressed recent violence in Cleveland. Over the weekend, 13 people were shot in the city, three of whom were killed — including a 17-year-old. Several of the shootings occurred in the area of the Stella Walsh Rec Center.

“This is what we are trying to do to try to make it better and safer for young people in the city of Cleveland,” said council president Blaine Griffin. “My condolences go out to the families of anyone that has been impacted by the violence that has taken place this weekend, but this is government at work. This is where we're coming together to really make sure that we have alternatives for young people to be able to come somewhere where they can develop their skill sets and where they can watch how government puts forth casino dollars."

Griffin also said he hopes the facility will help recruit more people of all races into city public safety forces.

After the conference, city officials joined local youth in christening the court with basketballs from Bibb and the Department of Public Safety.

“This can be a crown jewel this summer and every summer to come, where kids can come play basketball, play sports, play anything they want and be safe,” Maurer said.

Stella Walsh’s full summer 2023 schedule and activity program can be viewed here.



