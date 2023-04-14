Cleveland Taco Week is ongoing through Sunday, April 16th!

Ohio Abortion Rights Groups React to Mifepristone Court Ruling Limiting Drug to First Seven Weeks of Pregnancy

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit made a decision late Wednesday that paused the ruling that would have suspended the approval of the abortion drug.

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 7:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A scene from the 2023 Women's March Cleveland in Ohio City - Emanuel Wallace
Emanuel Wallace
A scene from the 2023 Women's March Cleveland in Ohio City

A key abortion drug is now only approved for use up to seven weeks of pregnancy — a reduction from the original ten weeks — and can no longer be sent through the mail.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit made a decision late Wednesday that paused the ruling that would have suspended the approval of mifepristone, the first in a two-drug regimen that ends a pregnancy, but allowed other parts of the decision to remain. 

The Food and Drug Administration first approved mifepristone in 2000.

The United States Department of Justice said Thursday that it would ask the Supreme Court to block the 5th Circuit’s decision “to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. 

This all happened after Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk stopped the FDA’s approval of mifepristone last Friday which set off a chain reaction and caused the Justice Department to file an emergency stay motion with the Fifth Circuit. Kacsmaryk’s ruling would have taken effect Friday had it not been for the Fifth Circuit’s decision. 

Ohio advocacy group reactions

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s Director of Public Policy Danielle Firsich said she is not surprised this is likely heading to the Supreme Court. 

“As it stands as of right now, Ohioans’ access to safe abortions still stands,” Firsich said. “We will continue to utilize the procedures that we have used for decades with some variations.” 

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks.

Firsich is worried about the potential consequences this could have on other FDA-approved medicines. 

“If this decision stands, technically any federal judge could decide any drug approved by the FDA is problematic and could potentially bar its usage,” she said. 

Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights executive leadership had a mixed reaction to the Fifth Circuit’s decision. Their executive leadership team consists of Dr. Marcela Azevedo, Dr. Lauren Beene, Dr. Nancy Li, and Dr. Aziza Wahby. 

“While we are relieved that mifepristone will remain available to doctors and patients for medication abortion and miscarriage management as the case makes its way through courts, we are deeply disappointed and dismayed by the 5th Circuit’s decision to restrict access to this scientifically proven, time tested, safe, and effective medication,” Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights executive team said in a statement. 

Mifepristone was used for 9,891 abortions in Ohio in 2021, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The drug was used the most in Franklin County (2,806), Summit County (2,008), and Cuyahoga County (1,643). 

What other experts are saying

Dr. Ushma Upadhyay, a professor and public health scientist at University of California, said the Fifth Circuit’s decision will have harmful consequences if it is allowed to stand.

“The court’s decision will wreak havoc on access to abortion care and will cause particular harm to communities already facing serious healthcare disparities — especially people of color, people struggling to make ends meet, and people living in rural areas,” Upadhyay said during a call with reporters Thursday. 

ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project Director Jennifer Dalven said during the call lawyers are still trying to figure out what this decision means for doctors who are trying to prescribe mifepristone to patients.  

“Nobody should be fooled,” Dalven said. “This decision is a huge loss for both access to abortion and for American’s ability to get access to other critical medication. … Unless the Supreme Court steps in, this decision will prevent many people from getting abortion care and force them to remain pregnant against their will.” 

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Menards to Pay Former Avon Employee $342,000 After Failing to Take Action Against Serial Harasser

By Maria Elena Scott

A Mendards store

Cleveland Browns Announce Early End of FirstEnergy Stadium Naming Rights Deal

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Browns Announce Early End of FirstEnergy Stadium Naming Rights Deal

With New State Law in Effect, Cleveland Will Pursue Expungement of 4,000 Low-Level Marijuana Convictions

By Mark Oprea

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb, outside the Justice Center. Both were involved in the city's initial attempt, in April, to secure misdemeanor marijuana expungements for 4,077 people.

What Does a Misoprostol-Only Abortion Look Like?

By Madeline Fening

Dr. Krishen from Planned Parenthood said there’s a lot more variation in timing of when that pregnancy may end in a misoprostol-only abortion, as well as prolonged bleeding and cramping.

Also in News & Views

Ask Alli: Shaping Better Futures Through Early Intervention SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Frazier Behavioral Health

Ask Alli: Shaping Better Futures Through Early Intervention

Cleveland Browns Announce Early End of FirstEnergy Stadium Naming Rights Deal

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Browns Announce Early End of FirstEnergy Stadium Naming Rights Deal

With New State Law in Effect, Cleveland Will Pursue Expungement of 4,000 Low-Level Marijuana Convictions

By Mark Oprea

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb, outside the Justice Center. Both were involved in the city's initial attempt, in April, to secure misdemeanor marijuana expungements for 4,077 people.

Police Chases Have Dramatically Decreased Since East Cleveland's New Police Chief Took Office

By Mark Oprea

Gerhard's faith in the somewhat criticized ShotSpotter technology has been a subject of ridicule by East Cleveland council.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us