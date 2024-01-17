Ohio Foodbanks Say Thriving Families Tax Credit Could Help Reduce Hunger

A 2023 statewide survey found 68% of households had to choose between purchasing food and transportation or gas

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 8:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
A Muni Lot distribution in 2021 - Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
A Muni Lot distribution in 2021
Ohio lawmakers are considering a proposal that would implement a statewide refundable child tax credit. Regional food banks say the bill would help more families meet basic needs and reduce strain on local food pantries struggling to meet demand amid persistent inflation.

Sarah Kuhns, advocacy and engagement manager with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said eight in 10 Ohioans are relying on food banks because of high prices, and are being forced to choose between groceries and paying for such basic needs as utilities, medication and transportation.

She added tax credits have proved to be effective for helping families reach financial stability.

"We saw during 2021, when the federal child tax credit was being paid out monthly to families, we saw a decrease in the number of households with children that we were seeing in our lines," Kuhns explained.

According to data from the Economic Policy Institute, federal child tax credit payments reduced child poverty to the lowest level on record, impacting more than three million kids nationwide.

The Thriving Families Tax Credit was introduced last fall by Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson and Rep. Lauren McNally, D-Youngstown. It would provide a benefit of up to $1,000 per child for kids younger than 5, and up to $500 for children ages 6 to 17. Families earning less than $65,000 annually would qualify for the full benefit amount.

Kuhns said households of color and those from marginalized communities have been hardest hit by inflation.

"It also means leveling the playing field, 83.7% of family blocks, Black families, and 79% of Hispanic families in Ohio would receive at least some of the tax credit from the Thriving Families Tax Credit," she said.

A 2023 statewide survey of Ohio by the Ohio Association of Foodbanks found 68% of households had to choose between purchasing food and transportation or gas.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cuyahoga County Dem Party Members Take Issue With O'Malley's Characterization That 'Safe' Suburbs Support Ahn

By Vince Grzegorek

O'Malley speaking at a recent press conference

Investors Sue Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym Owner Kevin Wojton, Accuse Him of Fraud

By Mark Oprea

The historic Masonic Temple building in Ohio City

Did You Know Jason Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?

By Vince Grzegorek

Did You Know Jason Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?

The Fight to Feed Kids in Ohio Continues, Though State Budget Still Falls Short of Universal Free Lunches

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Students getting their lunch at a primary school.

Also in News & Views

Did You Know Jason Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?

By Vince Grzegorek

Did You Know Jason Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?

Half of Clevelanders Think City Parks Aren't in Good Condition, Survey Shows

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland operates dozens of parks, pools and playgrounds. The survey results for the city's months-long Parks and Recreation Master Plan show that, well, they can be a lot better.

Cuyahoga County Dem Party Members Take Issue With O'Malley's Characterization That 'Safe' Suburbs Support Ahn

By Vince Grzegorek

O'Malley speaking at a recent press conference

Listen: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 Speech at Glenville High School in Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

Dr. Martin Luther King speaking in Rockefeller Park in July, 1967
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us