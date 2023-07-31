Parma Schools Will Allow Armed Staff This School Year

Last year, Ohio saw at least nine incidents of gunfire on school grounds

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 6:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Some staffers in the Parma School District will be permitted to pack heat when school resumes this summer. - (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)
Some staffers in the Parma School District will be permitted to pack heat when school resumes this summer.
Trained staff in Parma City Schools will be authorized to carry guns on school property this upcoming school year after the Parma City Schools Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution July 20. The move, which is a first for Parma, comes after Ohio passed similar legislation last October.

"We find it only prudent to provide selected staff members with the ability to arm themselves as one more deterrent to violence," said superintendent Charles Smialek in a statement.

The names of armed staff members, who will be required to undergo training, instruction and curriculum, will be shared with the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s School Safety and Crisis Center but will not be made publicly available to avoid informing anyone who could be “selecting sites in which to enact a tragedy,” according to Smialek.

Last year there were at least 177 incidents of gunfire on school grounds resulting in 57 deaths and 149 injuries in the United States, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that has tracked American gun violence since 2013. In Ohio alone, the organization recorded nine incidents of gunfire on school grounds that led to one death and three injuries.

Smialek says that, in order to be armed in schools, staff members will have to be approved by the board and train with police.

“It’s very important to note that our Board of Education holds final discretion in actually deciding who to allow to carry a firearm on our premises,” Smialek said. “We will discuss each potential scenario in executive session, as allowed by Ohio Revised Code.”

Last year the Streetsboro City Schools' Board of Education similarly voted to allow staff to carry guns on school property. Although Parma City Schools has not armed staff before, it does hire police officers to serve as school resource officers, or SROs, at some middle and high schools.

Slideshow

25 Essential Parma Restaurants, According to Reddit

Tony’s Family Restaurant1515 West Pleasant Valley Rd. “Tony’s diner near Broadview and Pleasant Valley and Stancatos.” Via Euphonos1979/Reddit
25 slides
Colozza’s Bakery5880 Ridge Rd. “For pastries, Colozza’s… (is) excellent.” Via Clekas/Reddit Das Schnitzel Haus5728 Pearl Rd. “Das Schnitzel Haus is one of my favorites” Via Wolfeybites/Reddit Schnitz Ale Brewery5729 Pearl Rd. “Love Das Schnitzel house. I would also recommend their brewery across the street, Schnitz Ale Brewery, it's great.” Read Doug Trattner’s review here.Via Puffyshirt216/Reddit Tal’s Bakery and Deli5747 Ridge Rd. “Get a sandwich from Tal’s on Ridge.” Via TricioBeam/Reddit Tay Do Vietnamese Restaurant 11725 Snow Rd., Parma “Tay Do on Snow Rd. is hands down my favorite local restaurant.” Via Mists_of_Analysis/Reddit Gentile’s Bakery, Catering and Deli5626 Broadview Rd. “Gentiles - awesome Bakery/Deli with carry out sandwiches and pizza.” Read Scene’s review here.Via Genesisness/Reddit
Click to View 25 slides

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Cleveland Slovenian Festival Debuts This Saturday

By Maria Elena Scott

The Slovenian National Home has been a cultural center for Cleveland's Slovenian population since 1914.

North Coast Lakefront Master Plan Reveals Cleveland's Big Goals

By Mark Oprea

A rendering shows how the North Coast landbridge could, in one swoop, connect to the rest of the space.

Cuyahoga Judge May Be the Only One Using Receivers, Costing Divorcing Couples Thousands

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project

Administrative Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze’s courtroom is in The Old Courthouse on Lakeside Avenue. She is under scrutiny from the Ohio Supreme Court after a Strongsville businessman lodged numerous complaints against her.

Closure, Demolition of Lido Lounge Planned to Make Way for Bank of America Location

By Vince Grzegorek

Goodbye, sweet Lido

Also in News & Views

Ohioans Will Vote On Abortion Rights on Nov. 7

By Madeline Fening

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks.

How One Woman Narrowly Avoided a Bad Deal With a “We Buy Ugly Houses” Franchise

By Anjeanette Damon, ProPublica

How One Woman Narrowly Avoided a Bad Deal With a “We Buy Ugly Houses” Franchise

Meet the Micronationalists Dreaming Up New Nations — in Ohio and Beyond

By Thomas Crone

Molossia is a family-led micronation going strong in its fourth decade

Ohio Abortion Clinics Continue to Help Out-of-State Patients as Bans Are Put in Place

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 14: Supporters of reproductive rights attempt to cover the posters of counter protesters at a rally to support abortion rights less than two weeks after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showed a likely reversal of Roe v. Wade, May 14, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us