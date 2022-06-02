Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Parma Senior High School Closed Today Due to School Shooting Threat

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge PARMA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Parma City School District
Parma Senior High School is closed Thursday as school officials and local police investigate a threat of a school shooting.

Principal Andrew Suttell sent a message to families Thursday morning advising that a current student sent an email late Wednesday night alleging that a former student was planning a school shooting.

"We immediately notified our safety and security team and the Parma Police Department," the message read. "We continue to investigate, but until we can substantiate that this is not credible, we will not hold classes."

The school's social media accounts made the announcement Thursday morning.
Final exams were scheduled for this week and Principal Suttell said the school would communicate a revised plan to make up Thursday testing. Friday, June 3, was meant to be the last day of school for students.

As of shortly after 11 a.m., the school's communications office told Scene that the police investigation was ongoing and that there were no updates to be shared. Information will be provided to school families and the media as it becomes available.

Update 12:12 p.m.: Superintendent Charles Smialek has communicated that the Parma Police Department has given school officials the “all clear” to resume school proceedings, having determined that the threat has no credibility. 

***
News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off
Photos From the Spring Mixer at Garden City

Photos From the Spring Networking Mixer at Garden City
Zoombezi Bay 4850 Powell Rd., Powell In the Columbus suburb of Powell is Zoombezi Bay, a water park run by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This may be the best water park in the state with the first waterslide in the country to incorporate light and audio effects and Baboon Lagoon, a multi-level play structure with a 1,000 gallon bucket dump. There’s also lazy rivers, wave pools, 17 water slides and a ton more.

17 Waterparks Within Driving Distance From Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

