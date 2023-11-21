Pro-Palestinian Protestors Call for Action Outside Greater Cleveland Partnership Leadership Event

Carrying signs, flags and cloth representations of body bags, protestors rallied in Playhouse Square outside the All In Leadership Forum to call for a ceasefire and criticize the event’s speakers, Governor Mike DeWine, Mayor Justin Bibb, Representative Shontel Brown and Representative Max Miller.
Amid substantial police presence, several blocks around Playhouse square were closed to vehicle traffic. The theater itself was closed off to pedestrians by barriers warning against trespassing.
“They have set everything up here today so that there is no response,” Jack Slater, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said. “Because the only response you can have when you see thousands of childrens’ bodies being pulled out of rubble and you know that your hands are bloody for that crime, is to shut your eyes and shut your ears and make sure that no one can hold you accountable, that no one can point to you for your culpability.”
As of Monday, at least 13,000 people–including at least 5,500 children–have been killed in Gaza and at least 6,000 people are missing, according to Al Jazeera.
“It’s been a horrible 45 days. We’ve been living, as you see, in a dark place because all of our family is there. We worry about them. We can’t wait until we wake up everyday and we check on them and make sure they’re ok,” Fadia Hassan told Scene with her husband Bassam. Originally from Gaza, the couple has lived in Cleveland for 40 years but their families remain in Gaza.
“Ceasefire now,” said Hassan. “Stop killing our kids, our family. These are people. The people there, they are people. Stop bombing our hospitals. Stop bombing our city, our streets, my neighbors, the whole of Gaza, the whole of Palestine. Ceasefire now–that’s all we’re asking for.”
Following Hamas’s October 7 attack, Ohio treasurer Robert Sprague announced plans to purchase $20 million in Israel Bonds, which will bring the state’s total holdings to more than $187 million in Israel Bonds.
Brown, a Democrat representing Ohio’s 11th congressional district, also has financial ties to Israel. According to Open Secrets
, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to tracking money in American politics, in 2022 Brown’s campaign received more than $1 million from pro-Israel political action committees.
Those gathered also criticized Miller, the fourth speaker, for his rhetoric. Speaking about the Palestinian flag outside of Palestinian Representative Rashida Tlaib’s office on Fox News, Miller said, “I don’t even want to call it the Palestinian flag because they’re not a state, they’re a territory, that’s about to probably get eviscerated and go away here shortly, as we’re going to turn that into a parking lot.”
Chance Emad, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement who has relatives in Gaza and whose family is from Gaza, condemned elected leaders’ "complicity” and urged action from both politicians and other Clevelanders.
“There’re so many ways that you can get involved, find one…We’re watching a genocide take place before our eyes,” said Emad. “If you were wondering where you would be during the civil rights movement, if you were wondering where you would be during World War II, you’re doing it right now. So, with that being said, don’t be complacent.”
After demonstrating outside State Theatre, protestors made their way towards City Hall with an enormous banner reading, “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine! Palestine will be free.” Like other recent council meetings, Monday night’s saw public comment from people calling for a ceasefire.
The second thing that they could do is end the siege on Gaza,” Emad told Scene. “Gaza has been under siege for the past 17 years. The people there, they need resources. They need food, shelter, space, all the things that we need here in America, in Cleveland, they need it, too. They’re human beings and they deserve the same life that we should all get.”
After public comment concluded, protestors drowned out the council clerk as President Blaine Griffin instructed the clerk to continue.
