Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Public Square Bollard Project to Replace Jersey Barriers Now Estimated at $3.5 Million

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 12:15 pm

The Group Plan Commission proposes removable bollards of this sort on Public Square. - SCREENSHOT / RTA BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Screenshot / RTA Board of Trustees
The Group Plan Commission proposes removable bollards of this sort on Public Square.

The all-in budget for a project to replace the "temporary" Jersey barriers on Public Square with a system of removable bollards is now $3.5 million. According to the project managers at the Group Plan Commission, the nonprofit that manages Public Square, the scope of work will also include repairing street damage on Superior Avenue sustained through five years of concentrated bus traffic.

The new all-in figure, disclosed Tuesday at a meeting of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) board of trustees, is $500,000 higher than the $3 million budget referenced in legislation currently under consideration by Cleveland City Council. If passed, that legislation would authorize the city to spend $1.5 million on the project and modify an existing contract with the Group Plan Commission to conduct the work.

Representatives from the Group Plan Commission outlined the project scope and provided additional details at Tuesday's meeting. They said that RTA will be asked to contribute $500,000 toward the project's funding goal.

"With the city's contribution, that would get us to $2 million," said Sanaa Julien, CEO of the Group Plan Commission. "And we are actively fundraising with proposals in market for the balance."

Julien said that the project budget takes into account a number of "nuances," not least the so-called "Covid premium" affecting the global supply chain. Julien said, nevertheless, that she expected the project to ultimately cost less than $3.5 million, and that the Group Plan Commission would use whatever remained for ongoing bollard maintenance and repairs, as well as other Public Square operational costs.

RTA's Deputy General Manager for Engineering, Mike Schipper, provided commentary on the project as well. He could hardly contain his disdain for the so-called "temporary measures" that have been in place on the Square since 2017, mandated by former Mayor Frank Jackson to assuage his debunked concerns about terrorism.

RTA has been working behind the scenes to come up with permanent solutions, Schipper said, because the jersey barriers have been an ongoing irritant for bus operations. They require time and money and cause disruption of service every time they're moved. Sanaa Julien said that it cost $15,000 to remove the barriers for St. Patrick's Day earlier this month, and that the Group Plan Commission incurred additional costs.

When Superior Avenue is closed through the Square, according to RTA COO Floun'say Caver, the system's on-time performance falls by five percent. 

"If we don't get out of downtown on time," he said. "We can never catch up west of the river. From an operational standpoint, the link between Superior Avenue and Public Square is tremendously important to our system."

Bearing that in mind, Schipper said that ideally, construction on Superior would take place in "one continuous activity" that would affect operations through the Square as briefly as possible, perhaps in a burst of work as short as four to six weeks.

Most of the bollards themselves, which have previously and erroneously been reported as "retractable" (including in this publication), will actually be removable, engineered by the local firm Osborn (pictured above). Due to the network of utilities underneath the Square, a retractable system would be impractical.

Nora Romanoff of LAND Studio, representing the Group Plan Commission, said that the option being considered for the eastern and western entrances to Superior on the Square is the RAPTOR system. That system would, in fact, be retractable, but has a much shallower installation below street level and would be optimal for event closures.  Temporary planters in the walkways would also be retrofitted with bollards.

"We are aware of the importance of continuity of design," said Romanoff. "I have a saying, I don't want this to look like 'old shoes on a new dress.' We want this to look like a park, not like a retrofit."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Trending

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: How Does a Cat Bite Turn Into Reconstructive Hand Surgery?

By Dr. Corey Meador

Another month, another medical wonder

Cleveland Magazine Launches Brand Refresh for 50 Year Anniversary, Brings on WKYC's Denise Polverine

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Magazine's new look.

'Geraldo in Cleveland' Show on WTAM Ending This Week After Four Years on the Air

By Vince Grzegorek

Geraldo in Cleveland is coming to an end

U.S. Navy Vet Tariq Shabazz Wants to Highlight Harsh Realities in Campaign for County Executive

By Sam Allard

"Don't click on the links!" Candidate Tariq Shabazz warns the City Club of scams.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Republicans Abandon Independent Mapmakers to Pass Slightly Modified GOP Redistricting Maps

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes talks to Senate President Matt Huffman during Saturday’s meeting of the ORC. The commission ended up throwing out independent mapmaker work and adopting a slightly revised version of the third map, already rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Browns and Deshaun Watson — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

By Vince Grzegorek

The Browns and Deshaun Watson — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates for Ohio 2022 Primary

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates Early, in-person voting is slated to start Apr. 5 for the May 3 Ohio primary election.

The Intel Project is Great News for Ohio. But What Happens If It Goes Bad?

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Part of the incentive package offered to Intel by the state of Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us