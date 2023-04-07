Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Recycling Contamination Down to 15% in Cleveland After Program Overhaul

Number of participating households has also doubled since last year

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 8:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
Know what to throw in the black bin and what to throw in the blue - City of Cleveland
City of Cleveland
Know what to throw in the black bin and what to throw in the blue

When the city of Cleveland relaunched residential recycling last summer, it did so with a revamp that included an opt-in to participate and a heavy dose of education to keep the program from avoiding the pitfalls that torpedoed earlier efforts.

For two years, the city had abandoned curbside collection after the global market for recyclables tanked and costs skyrocketed, partially due to extreme contamination in the materials it was picking up around the city — more than half of what residents were putting in the blue bins couldn't be recycled.

The city in 2022 signed a new contract with Rumpke to restart services and, to address the contamination problem, limited collection to those who signed up, who received helpful guides on what could and could not be recycled.

Eight months later, there's good news.

Not only has the number of participating households doubled from the initial opt-ins last summer, now totaling 70,000, but residents are largely following the rules.

“A couple of years ago when we lost the recycling program, we were up above 60 percent contamination rate," Recycling Coordinator Ren Brumfield told Fox 8. "Of what was sent in for recycling, over 60 percent of that was trash. So now we’re at 15%. We’re so much better than we used to be.”

If you haven't signed up yet and wish to do so, enlist here.

A reminder below on how to be green correctly.

PDF — AcceptableRecyclingMaterials0522.pdf

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

RTA Eyes Newest Rail Cars In 40 Years—Plus Four New Possible Rapid Routes

By Mark Oprea

The 60 new cars, based on the Siemens S200, could contain a list of state-of-the-art features, like heated windows, WiFi and ADA accessibility.

Study: Ohioans Freaking Love Festivals

By Maria Elena Scott

An Oktoberfest in Cleveland

In Ohio Cities Like Toledo, Dollar Stores Leave Trail of Neighborhood Disinvestment

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

In 2022, there were more than 37,000 dollar stores in the United States, up by 1,500 from the previous year, according to the website Statista.

Ohio's New Voting ID Law Goes Into Effect This Week. Here's Everything You Need to Know

By Maria Elena Scott

Ohio's New Voting ID Law Goes Into Effect This Week. Here's Everything You Need to Know

Also in News & Views

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Issues Sweeping Information Requests to Universities Researching Disinformation

By Andrea Bernstein, ProPublica

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Issues Sweeping Information Requests to Universities Researching Disinformation

University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby Latest Ohio Hospital to End Maternity Services

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby Latest Ohio Hospital to End Maternity Services

Student Hunger Remains a Pervasive Issue in Ohio

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Students getting their lunch at a primary school.

In Ohio Cities Like Toledo, Dollar Stores Leave Trail of Neighborhood Disinvestment

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

In 2022, there were more than 37,000 dollar stores in the United States, up by 1,500 from the previous year, according to the website Statista.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us