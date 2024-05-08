Report: Ohio Teacher Salaries Haven’t Kept Pace With Inflation

"Collective bargaining states have average salaries that are 26% higher than non-collective bargaining states."

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 7:58 am

A recent survey commissioned by EdWeek Research Center found on average, teachers said they thought they realistically deserved a 31% raise.
JoeWolf/FlickrCC
A recent survey commissioned by EdWeek Research Center found on average, teachers said they thought they realistically deserved a 31% raise.
Lagging salaries have meant teachers in Ohio and across the nation are experiencing a 5% drop in purchasing power, according to a new report by the National Education Association.

Last year, state lawmakers approved a 17% raise to the base annual salary for teachers, from $30,000 to $35,000 and agreed to fund the second phase of the state's Fair School Funding Plan.

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, said the changes are silver linings but argued Ohio has more work to do to alleviate shortages and retain educators in the field, emphasizing state investment for teacher pay should be a priority.

"I think there's a disproportionately high reliance on local revenues," DiMauro explained. "That would be dollars that come from local tax levies, as opposed to from the state to fund our public schools. "

Around the country, 1,300 school districts around the country saw starting teacher salaries reach or surpass $40,000 during the last academic year, Nearly 500 school districts now pay beginning teachers a starting salary of at least $60,000 annually, according to the report.

DiMauro added collective bargaining states continue to rank highest in the nation when it comes to educator salaries. The starting salary of teachers in states with a bargaining law is around $1,600 more than in states without a bargaining law and top pay is more than $1,200 higher.

"That's not by accident," DiMauro asserted. "Collective bargaining states have average salaries that are 26% higher than non-collective bargaining states."

According to the nonprofit Economic Policy Institute, teacher pay has sharply declined compared with the pay of other college-educated workers. On average, teachers made around 26% less than similarly educated professionals in 2022, the lowest level since 1960.

April 24, 2024

