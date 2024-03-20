Report: Pretty Trees Imminent

And one of the best and most obvious harbingers of the season are set to bloom soon in University Circle at Wade Lagoon and in the Brookside Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.
That's right, cherry blossom time is nigh.
University Circle Inc. has a helpful cherry blossom tracker all locked and loaded to keep track of the budding blooms and sprouts, ready to alert you to Peak Cherry Blossom Viewing. Current estimates from the experts over there put full bloomage in late March, so... really soon.
The latest update:
The cherry blossoms along Wade Lagoon are all at different stages; some are budding, others are prepping to bloom, and some are blooming a bit.There's plenty more to see, of course, including Lake View Cemetery's famed Daffodil Hill. Destination Cleveland's spring bloom roundup is a helpful guide as you emerge from winter slumber to catch the sights and smells of the season.
The magnolias along the south entrance of The Cleveland Museum of Art and in front of Severance Music Center are budding with a few blooms here and there.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed