Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Scientists Sound Alarm on Fracking Near Muskingum, Ohio Watershed

"You've got an industry that is basically, because of the Halliburton loophole, unregulated"

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 9:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Since 2011, Ohio has allowed companies to lease state land for oil and gas drilling. - (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)
Since 2011, Ohio has allowed companies to lease state land for oil and gas drilling.

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is drawing ire for its continued leasing of land for fracking.

Last year, the district, which stewards more than 56,000 acres of land, completed negotiations for an oil and gas lease for nearly 7,300 acres, the largest land lease to date on conservancy property. The five-year contract includes the drilling of at least fifteen wells.

Randi Pokladnik, an environmental scientist and member of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action, explains fracking comes with a host of air and water pollution risks, including the release of thousands of chemicals, which can end up in groundwater.

"You've got an industry that is basically, because of the Halliburton loophole, unregulated," Pokladnik pointed out. "So they don't have to disclose certain chemicals that they put in the frack fluid, because it's quote, unquote, private, and it's patented. So people don't even know for sure what's in that fluid."

The conservancy district argued revenues from leasing allow it to upgrade watershed facilities and campgrounds. Since 2011 Ohio has allowed companies to lease state land for oil and gas drilling. Earlier this year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 507 into law, which makes it easier to approve licenses for companies seeking to extract natural resources from state lands.

James O'Reilly, volunteer professor in the department of environmental health at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said conservancy districts were originally created to protect natural resources and the residents who depend on them.

"But in this case the Conservancy District is being used to remove a valuable resource without giving due consideration to the health of the public that is impacted," O'Reilly asserted.

According to the National Resources Defense Council, documented health issues associated with living near fracking sites include severe headaches, asthma, childhood leukemia, heart problems and birth defects.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Without Local Historic Landmark Status, Outlook of Cleveland's Greyhound Station Could Be Grim

By Mark Oprea

The Greyhound bus terminal at 1465 Chester Avenue, in March.

Ohio State Teachers Retirement System Had Massive Investment in Silicon Valley Bank

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

A Silicon Valley Bank office in Arizona

Here’s the Satirical Piece About Jim Renacci His Team Demanded We Delete Because They Thought You Wouldn’t Think It Was a Joke

By Vince Grzegorek

Here’s the Satirical Piece About Jim Renacci His Team Demanded We Delete Because They Thought You Wouldn’t Think It Was a Joke

Would Cuyahoga County's Neighbors Help Subsidize a Browns Stadium Renovation? Officials Wonder What Would Be In It for Them

By Mark Oprea

FirstEnergy Stadium during renovations in 2014

Also in News & Views

At Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus Meeting, Strong Arguments Against Subsidies for Browns Stadium Renovation

By Mark Oprea

FirstEnergy Stadium, which we're still paying off

Local Violent Crime Survivors Journey to Columbus to Push for Further Victim Support From Ohio

By Maria Elena Scott

Supporters gathered before departing to Columbus.

With Eye on Future of West Side Market, Justin Bibb Hosts Talk With Leaders of Renowned Public Markets

By Mark Oprea

Mayor Bibb entertains an answer from Dan Carmody, president of Detroit's Eastern Market Corporation, at Wednesday's City Club talk.

Would Cuyahoga County's Neighbors Help Subsidize a Browns Stadium Renovation? Officials Wonder What Would Be In It for Them

By Mark Oprea

FirstEnergy Stadium during renovations in 2014
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us