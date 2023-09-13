Study: Clevelanders Are the Best Tippers in America

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Mayor Justin Bibb at Fat Cats announcing the grant program to boost restaurant worker pay

Cleveland may be one of the two poorest big cities in America, trading off the dubious distinction with Detroit every couple of years, but in terms of holding up our end of the bargain with tipped service industry workers, we're miles ahead of the competition.According to data collected and analyzed by Toast, the digital payment platform, Clevelanders tip at an average rate of 20.6%, best for highest in the nation and outperforming the likes of Denver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, New Orleans and others who were listed in the top ten.It makes sense.Chances are you know not only one person who's bartending or waiting tables but a whole host of them.And while a push continues nationally and locally for restaurants to invest in workers so that they make a true minimum wage in addition to tips, as evidenced by the recent announcement of $100,000 in grants to be disbursed by One Fair Wage and the city of Cleveland to local restaurants that boost worker pay, it's good to know that whatever your server's situation, Clevelanders are tipping it forward at the right amount.One out of every 10 Ohioans worked in diners and eateries in early 2020, making an average of $5/hour with tips—a meager system, One Fair Wage argues, that not only contributes to high turnovers but also the eventual understaffing that has plagued myriad downtowns and plazas in the past three years.The full ranking from Toast below.