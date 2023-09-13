Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Study: Clevelanders Are the Best Tippers in America

We take care of our own and average more than 20%

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 6:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mayor Justin Bibb at Fat Cats announcing the grant program to boost restaurant worker pay - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Mayor Justin Bibb at Fat Cats announcing the grant program to boost restaurant worker pay
Cleveland may be one of the two poorest big cities in America, trading off the dubious distinction with Detroit every couple of years, but in terms of holding up our end of the bargain with tipped service industry workers, we're miles ahead of the competition.

According to data collected and analyzed by Toast, the digital payment platform, Clevelanders tip at an average rate of 20.6%, best for highest in the nation and outperforming the likes of Denver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, New Orleans and others who were listed in the top ten.

It makes sense.

Chances are you know not only one person who's bartending or waiting tables but a whole host of them.

And while a push continues nationally and locally for restaurants to invest in workers so that they make a true minimum wage in addition to tips, as evidenced by the recent announcement of $100,000 in grants to be disbursed by One Fair Wage and the city of Cleveland to local restaurants that boost worker pay, it's good to know that whatever your server's situation, Clevelanders are tipping it forward at the right amount.

Related
Mayor Bibb, following a grant program announcement and nudge of support for a state minimum wage increase, helps out behind the bar at Fat Cats in Tremont, on Thursday.

Cleveland, One Fair Wage to Give $100,000 in Grant Money to 20 Local Restaurants to Boost Worker Pay: Mayor Justin Bibb waited tables at Fat Cats to tout the grants


One out of every 10 Ohioans worked in diners and eateries in early 2020, making an average of $5/hour with tips—a meager system, One Fair Wage argues, that not only contributes to high turnovers but also the eventual understaffing that has plagued myriad downtowns and plazas in the past three years.

The full ranking from Toast below.

click to enlarge Study: Clevelanders Are the Best Tippers in America
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Issues Sweeping Anti-LGBTQ Policies at Schools, Churches

By Maria Elena Scott

Holy Name church in Parma

Few Answers From Fairview Park City Hall as Residents Detail Persistent Flooding Issues at Tense Meeting

By Mark Oprea

Kevin Stanley, a Fairview resident on West 227th, speaks at Monday's meeting. "If I talk to another neighbor that has poop flowing in their basement...," he said.

Cleveland Heights City Council Considers $400,000 for Coventry Village Revitalization

By Maria Elena Scott

The commercial district hosts an annual Juneteenth celebration

Cuyahoga County to Pay $1.5M Settlement to Man Who Lost Eye From Beanbag Round Fired by Officer During George Floyd Protests

By Vince Grzegorek

George Floyd protest outside of the Justice Center, 2020

Also in News & Views

Over-the-Counter Narcan Becomes Available as Overdoses Soar in Ohio

By Madeline Fening

The FDA's approval of over-the-counter naloxone allows for it to be sold on store shelves.

As Ohio Statehouse Redistricting Begins Again, Mixed Opinions on Whether Things Will Change

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

A Look Inside Classes at an Ohio Prison

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

MANSFIELD, Ohio — AUGUST 23: Incarcerated student and communications major Randy Jones from Cleveland in a classroom where the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections has partnered with Ashland University to offer courses at the prison, August 23, 2023, at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, Ohio.

Study: Ohio Rural Counties Are Hemorrhaging Population. Immigration Can Fix That

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

An Ohio farm
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us