Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

Study: Clevelanders Can't Get Enough Pictures of the Cleveland Skyline

We love those three buildings, eh?

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 9:18 am

click to enlarge A Cleveland skyline pic - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
A Cleveland skyline pic

Social feeds across Northeast Ohio are filled/littered, on a daily basis, with shots of the city of Cleveland's skyline.

One would think if you've seen one you've seen them all, or, at least, that if you've clicked like on Instagram on one you aren't liking every other one that streams across your phone.

According to a study by TonerGiant, that's simply not true.

Clevelanders, on average, are pounding hearts and likes on Cleveland skyline photos at an absolutely furious rate. City skyline photos here posted to Instagram get an average of 120 likes, a number that trails only Los Angeles (236 likes per photo) and New York (171 likes per photo).

It's not just the engagement, of course: a study from Pixsy last year found Clevelanders are also taking and posting pics of our skyline at the 15th highest clip in the entire world.

With only three buildings to capture, and only so many angles from which to capture them, Clevelanders are living the mantra so often pushed by civic and city leaders that we are always punching above our weight.

With this momentum there's no telling what's next.

(Spoiler: Even more skyline pictures.)

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Read More about Vince Grzegorek
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office Will Review Akram Boutros Case for Possible Criminal Charges

By Vince Grzegorek

Dr. Boutros

Cleveland Lands MLS NEXT Pro Expansion Team, Will Start Play in 2025

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Lands MLS NEXT Pro Expansion Team, Will Start Play in 2025

How Bratenahl Profits From Ticketing Black Drivers

By Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer, The Marshall Project

Eric Ming, 58, photographed at the Enterprise Center at Glenville on East 105th Street, said he has been stopped in Bratenahl before. He drives several miles out of his way to bypass Bratenhal.

Ohio State Senator’s New Gun Bill Drops Red Flag Provisions, Adds New Restraints

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Statehouse

Also in News & Views

Got a Weird COVID-19 Symptom? You’re Not Alone.

By Meghan Rosen, Science News

Yes, COVID Toe is a thing. Doctors say it's not as serious as COVID-affected hearts or lungs, but it's still not pretty.

Ohio State Senator’s New Gun Bill Drops Red Flag Provisions, Adds New Restraints

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Statehouse

Ohio Republicans Launch Effort to Make Citizen-Led Constitutional Amendments Harder to Pass

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments.

Ohio Rape Crisis Centers Share Successes, Challenges

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Ohio Rape Crisis Centers Share Successes, Challenges
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us